Live updates: Texas Longhorns football ready for Wyoming. Follow for score, game analysis.

Texas players and coaches gather during a timeout during last week's 34-24 win over Alabama. The Longhorns, now No. 4 in the country, host Wyoming on Saturday night at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

What a great scenario to see how this Texas team responds to success and adjusts to its spot in the national spotlight and all its CFP focus that comes with it. The Longhorns are favored to beat Wyoming tonight by 30 points. They looked top-five legit in Tuscaloosa and now No. 4 in the country, they're going to have a lot of national eyeballs on this one.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Follow us right here for game updates and analysis throughout the night:

How we're picking this game

Kickoff is only a few minutes away. How our DKR staff is picking tonight's game:

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 42-17. The Longhorns will come out swinging and emphasizing the ground game to improve the nation’s 90th-ranked rushing attack.

Danny Davis: Texas. We've seen the Longhorns stumble before after what should have been a momentous, momentum-building moment, but I just can't see that happening this time. For the first time since 2012, Texas will be 3-0.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 35-17. No letdown in sight this time around. Wyoming will play spirited ball, but Texas will keep the Bama momentum going.

Thomas Jones: Texas 41-12. There might be some Alabama hangover, but the home team’s depth — and the heat and humidity — will wear down a grimy but thin Wyoming team.

Countdown to kickoff: the Bama effect

We're about 15 minutes away from kickoff.

It's been seven days since Texas' big 34-24 win over Alabama, but the reverberations have been felt all week. And continue: Nick Saban has benched Jalen Milroe, who threw two interceptions against the Longhorns, in favor of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner for today's road game at South Florida. Buchner went 1-2 s a starter for the Irish last year. The Tide ended up using three quarterbacks during a struggle of a win.

This week, Texas QB Quinn Ewers was named the Big 12's offensive player of the week, the Maxwell Award's player of the week, the Davey OBrien Award's national quarterback of the week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award player of the week. J'Tavion Sanders was the Mackey Award's tight end of the week, Anthony Hill Jr. was the Shaun Alexander freshman of the week, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was the Big 12's newcomer of the week and defensive back Jahdae Barron was the East-West Shrine Bowl's Texas star of the week.

Oh yeah, and the Longhorns vaulted up from No. 11 to No. 4 and are now squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Twenty minutes to kickoff: catching up

Most of this week's Big 12 schedule involves night games. Around the country, No. 3 Florida State held off a late Boston College comeback bid 31-29, No. 7 Penn State beat Illinois 30-13, No. 14 LSU cruised past Mississippi State 41-14, No. 12 Utah beat Weber State 31-7 and No. 15 Kansas State fell on a 61-yard walk-off field goal at Missouri, 30-27.

No. 10 Alabama's struggling at South Florida, but is up 10-3 and driving in for another score and running out the clock with three minutes left. No. 1 Georgia trailed 14-3 in the first half but came back to push past South Carolina.

Earlier today, Oklahoma beat Tulsa to improve to 3-0. BYU (2-0) is at Arkansas tonight (ESPN2, right now) an an 8-point underdog, 2-0 Cincinnati is a 14-point favorite tonight over Miami (OH), 2-0 Kansas is at 0-2 Nevada tonight (9:30, CBS Sports Network), Oklahoma State is hosting South Alabama tonight and is a 7-point favorite and Central Florida hosts 2-0 Villanova tonight as a 26.5-point favorite.

Thirty minutes to kickoff: No CJ Baxter

Five-star freshman running back CJ Baxter will miss tonight's game, the Longhorns announced about an hour ago. That means Jonathon Brooks should shoulder the load in the rushing game; he featured prominently in the game-sealing drive late in Tuscaloosa.

