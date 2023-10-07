Live updates: Texas Longhorns football ready for OU Sooners. Follow for scores and analysis.

A Big 12 championship? A College Football Playoff invitation in December? An undefeated regular season, maybe? All that lies in front of both the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0, 2-0) and No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0) today at, where else, the Cotton Bowl as both teams meet for their Red River Rivalry grudge match for the final time as Big 12 programs. The Longhorns opened as 6-point favorites, but that line has shrunk to 4 points today.

Follow this threat throughout the game for live updates and analysis:

How we're calling the game

We've got a full crew at the Cotton Bowl today: UT beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones as well as columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden. How they're picking this game — and why:

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 38-27. The Longhorns have too many playmakers and will flex their muscles against possibly their biggest test to get to Arlington.

Danny Davis: Texas. Oklahoma fans won't be getting in line for their postgame corny dogs in the third quarter like they did last year, but Texas will still be too much for the Sooners in their toughest test this season.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 31-24. Oklahoma is much improved from last season and has a chance, but Texas has come too far to let its biggest rival spoil the season.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 42-20. The Sooners are much-improved, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but Texas' big edge on both lines of scrimmage will make the difference in the second half.

Here's Thomas' game day primer from today.

Look to the ground game

We're about 20 minutes away from kickoff.

Looking for a big key to watch for? Look to the running game. The team that runs for more yardage is 14-2 in the Red River Rivalry over the past 16 games, which could bode well for Texas. Jonathon Brooks is averaging 163 yards a game over the past three weeks and is coming off a 217-yard effort against Kansas, but the Sooners give up just 106.1 yards rushing a game compared to 187.5 yards a game last season.

