Live updates: No. 7 Texas trails 3-0 early after Iowa State field goal

We just returned to the Quinn Ewers era of Texas football last week when the Longhorns lost Jonathon Brooks. For the season. So Texas' quest for a spot in the Big 12 championship game continues with its star quarterback but not its star running back. That means Iowa State should expect to see a lot of CJ Baxter, as the five-star freshman who was the nation's No. 1 running back prospect coming out of high school is expected to take over the running game.

Texas (9-1, 6-1) is a 7.5-point favorite over Iowa State (6-4, 5-2).

Follow this thread for live updates, scores and analysis out of the Texas-Iowa State game:

Texas Marching Band members wait to enter Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday ahead of the Texas-Iowa State game. The Longhorns are looking to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

An uninspiring start to this one for Texas

There's 1:07 left in the first quarter. Iowa State still leads 3-0.

How did Texas answer Iowa State's field goal? With a drive that fizzled.

DJ Campbell was flagged 10 yards for holding. That didn't help. There was a Jayden Blue sighting on this drive, CJ Baxter had a 4-yard run and on third-and-1- from UT's own 36, Ewers' pass to Jordan Whittington was nearly picked off.

So far, Texas looks a little sluggish on offense.

Iowa State strikes first

There's 3:27 left in the first quarter and Iowa State is on the board. Chase Contreraz's 45-yard field goal makes this a 3-0 game.

Iowa State's drive reached the edge of the red zone when things started breaking down. Rocco Becht missed an open Jaylin Noel on a slant route, throwing behind him, and a 7-yard catch by Daniel Jackson on the sideline was ruled incomplete after a video review. On third-and-10 from the 21, Byron Murphy II wrapped up Becht after Ethan Burke flushed him into Murphy's path.

T'Vondre Sweat is back in

Well, that T'Vondre Sweat injury didn't last long. He's back in.

The Cyclones, however, are driving. Rocco Becht has connected on a couple of nice passes and have advanced to Texas' 33.

T'Vondre Sweat is injured

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been injured, as it appeared an Iowa State offensive linemen's leg struck his helmet as Sweat was on the ground.

There's 7:53 left in the first quarter. It's still 0-0, and the Cyclones will face a third-and-8 at its own 38-yard line when play resumes.

He walked off the field on his own and took a seat on the bench.

Another Texas drive, another Texas punt

There's 9:14 left in the first quarter, and it's still a 0-0 game.

Texas' second drive ended just like its first: with a punt. Of note: Quinn Ewers was sacked for the first time. Looked like a possible coverage sack, as he had plenty of time back there. And CJ Baxter had his first flash play, a 12-yard burst up the middle. And then Iowa State got its second sack of the game on third-and-long.

The Cyclones fumbled the punt return, but recovered.

First Texas drive: a punt

Well, Texas' first drive has come and gone. The Longhorns converted one third-and-long with a Quinn Ewers pass to Adonai Mitchell for 11 yards, and got another first down with a 15-yarder to Ja'Tavion Sanders, and a third-and-10 pass wowed the crowd when a short toss to CJ Baxter out of the backfield went for no yards. Why the wow? Because the ball popped up in the air when Baxter was hit, and the freshman running back nabbed the falling ball as he was going down to the ground.

The Longhorns punted and Iowa State's starting at its own 10.

How we're calling the game

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 31-28. I think Steve Sarkisian just found his killer instinct. The Texas coach can thank Iowa State lineman Jarrod Hufford for doing everything the Cyclones could do to ensure the Longhorns will not be flat in Ames. Maybe the Clones have something special in store for Texas, but I think the Longhorns might offer a parting gift of their own.

Danny Davis: Texas. If the Longhorns needed Iowa State lineman Jarrod Hufford's mouth as a source of inspiration, they are in trouble. Playing for a spot in the Big 12 championship game should be motivation enough, and I think they will get the job done.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 31-24. I don't like how the Horns are finishing games lately, but they seem to be living right. Until they show me different, I'm rolling with the Bevos overcoming another hostile road environment.

Thomas Jones: Iowa State, 26-23. The Longhorns have lived on the edge in recent weeks, and a lack of star power in the backfield after Jonathon Brook's season-ending injury could dim any CFP hopes.

Why this game matters

Lots of reasons.

This game matters because Texas needs to win out (tonight at Iowa State, next Friday at home against Texas Tech and then Dec. 2 in Arlington in the Big 12 championship game) in order to cling to any hopes of securing a College Football Playoff bid. If one of those things don't happen, then there won't be a CFP bid. This game matters because if the Longhorns beat the Cyclones, they'll secure a spot in the Big 12 title game. And this game matters because we'll see what Texas' running game and offense look like without Jonathon Brooks.

We're a little less than half an hour away from kickoff in Ames.

