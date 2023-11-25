Live updates: Texas Tech cuts Texas' lead to 10-7 after costly pass interference penalty

Will this truly be a black Friday for Texas? Or will it end up a case of the Longhorns taking care of business all in front of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, who'll be at Royal-Memorial Stadium three months after publicly rooting for Texas Tech?

It comes down to this. If No. 7 Texas beats Texas Tech (6:30 p.m., ABC, 1300) in this final game of the regular season, it's in next week's Big 12 championship game. That has to happen for any hope Texas has in landing a College Football Playoff spot. The Longhorns are favored by two touchdowns.

Texas running back Keilan Robinson scores the first touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run in the first quarter against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech answers; Texas still leads

There's 29 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas Tech has scored to make this a 10-7 game.

Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton scored on a 2-yard keeper around the left side. The big play was a pass interference penalty on Texas' Kitan Crawford on a shot into the end zone. It gave Tech a first-and-goal at Texas' 2-yard line.

Bert Auburn ties a school record with field goal

There's 2:15 left in the first quarter, and Texas — looking for a win tonight to secure a spot in next week's Big 12 championship game — has extended its lead to 10-0 on a 34-yard field goal from Bert Auburn.

It was Auburn's 15th consecutive field goal. That ties a school record.

Texas sees potential field goal wiped out by penalty

There's 6:03 left in the first quarter. Texas still leads 7-0, but just saw potential points spoiled by a penalty.

Bert Auburn, who has made 14 straight field goals, was lined up for a 50-yard try, but Cole Hutson was flagged for a false start and the Longhorns, backed up five yards, instead punted.

That play came after an interesting few minutes as it appeared that Texas Tech had answered Texas' interception with an interception of its own. And on an equally strange play: Quinn Ewers zipped a pass to Xavier Worthy, who was tackled immediately by Tech defender Bralyn Lux. Lux, however, ended up with the ball. The play was ruled a pick, but replays showed that Worthy never had control of the ball and the ball touched the turf. The play was a third-and-6, so the incompletion led to a fourth-and-6 from Tech's 32-yard line.

Texas' Malik Muhammad comes up with a big play

Texas, up 7-0, just made the first big defensive play of the game when cornerback Malik Muhammad — playing for the injured Ryan Watts — produced a fabulous interception, stealing an underthrown ball from Behren Morton to Jerand Bradley as Muhammad was headed to the ground.

The pick set Texas up at Texas' 30-yard line.

(Credit Alfred Collins on the play. His quarterback pressure forced Morton to throw off his back foot.)

Longhorns cheer as they pregame before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Texas strikes first, and it was a team effort

There's 10:29 left in the first quarter and No. 7 Texas has already taken a 7-0 lead.

Texas flashed its shiniest toys on the drive: an 11-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, another 11-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, a couple of CJ Baxter runs and an 18-yard pass play to Ja'Tavion Sanders. But it was Keilan Robinson's 10-yard run out of the backfield that produced the score. Robinson exploded out of the backfield; the play initially was called as a pass, but Quinn Ewers threw it behind, not forward.

Bert Auburn, by the way, kicked the extra point. That makes him 98-for-98 as a Longhorn.

Texas Tech's opening drive went nowhere. But Texas cornerback Ryan Watts was shaken up after the first lay. He remained laying down on the Tech sideline as trainers attended to him. He remained there for a couple of minutes, but walked off across the field under his own power and headed into the locker room. It was hard to pinpoint the injury.

Horns hoped for some Sooners help, but alas ...

Texas gets into the Big 12 championship game with a win tonight. But there are several scenarios to get the Longhorns to Arlington. One of them actually could have secured their trip even before kickoff tonight; had No. 13 stumbled at home against TCU this afternoon, it would have sent Texas to the title game.

The Sooners raced past TCU 69-45.

Texas bids farewell to its seniors

More than two dozen Longhorns are playing their final home game tonight, including defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II and Alfred Collins, nickel back Jahdae Barron, linebacker Jaylan Ford, right tackle Christian Jones and wide receiver Jordan Whittington.

All the seniors are being honored tonight in a pregame ceremony.

How we're calling this game

We're about 30 minutes away from kickoff at DKR.

We've got our full continent of writers and columnists inside the press box. Here's how they're calling this game.

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 48-17: Texas opened its Big 12 era in 1996 with a blowout home win over Missouri, and I'm betting the Longhorns close it out with a blowout home win over Texas Tech. Texas hasn't won in a rout pretty much all year and will Friday.

Danny Davis, Texas: I've long had Texas Tech pegged as the opponent that Texas fans needed to be the wariest of, but I just don't see the Longhorns slipping up with so much at stake.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 42-21: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire had Red Raider Nation excited this time last year, but nothing about 6-5 screams that Tech took over the Big 12. That could happen in due time, but not this Black Friday. Texas will waltz into the conference title game.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 34-13. T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda will make things miserable for the Brooks and Texas

