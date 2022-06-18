Replay: Texas baseball loses to Notre Dame in its 2022 College World Series opener

Texas infielder Murphy Stehly (14) celebrates a score against Air Force during the NCAA playoff game at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on June 3, 2022.

For Texas and Notre Dame, the 2022 College World Series gets underway on Friday night.

Texas is making its 38th appearance at the College World Series. Three of those trips to Omaha have come under the direction of David Pierce.

Notre Dame has reached the College World Series in 1957, 2002 and 2022. During its 1957 appearance on college baseball's biggest stage, Notre Dame recorded a 9-0 win over UT. That was the first of six all-time meetings between Texas and Notre Dame. Each team has won three times in this series.

Texas and Notre Dame's first pitch at Charles Schwab Field is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Follow along for live updates:

Texas finished off by Notre Dame as Aggies await in an elimination game

For the second straight year, Texas has dropped its opener at the College World Series. Last year, Texas was beaten 2-1 by Mississippi State in the first game of a trip to Omaha in which the Longhorns ended up playing five times. On Friday night, UT lost a 7-3 game to Notre Dame.

Solo home runs by Jared Miller and Carter Putz accounted for Notre Dame's first and final runs on Friday. The Irish also scored on two run-scoring singles, a groundout, a bunt and a balk.

Notre Dame left-hander John Michael Bertrand was credited with the win. Pete Hansen was tagged with the loss.

Notre Dame (41-15) advances to meet Oklahoma in the winner's bracket on Sunday night. Texas (47-21) must attempt to stave off elimination against Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma (43-22) opened its stay in Omaha with a 13-8 win over Texas A&M (42-19).

Notre Dame moves within three outs of a big win in Omaha

With Notre Dame nursing a 6-3 lead, reliever Jack Findlay cruised through the eighth inning. The left-handed Findlay struck out Ivan Melendez, got Murphy Stehly to fly out and forced Austin Todd to groundout. Melendez, Stehly and Todd all have right-handed bats and batting averages that top .320.

Texas reliever Tristan Stevens has kept this deficit manageable for the Longhorns. Thanks to a double play in the sixth session, Stevens faced the minimum amount of batters in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Texas running out of outs in College World Series opener

At the end of the seventh inning, UT is still facing a 6-3 deficit in its College World Series opener. Texas had scored in each of its last two innings but was held scoreless in the seventh session.

Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan snagged two hard-hit line drives as the Longhorns attempted to get something going after the seventh-inning stretch. Texas eventually drew a two-out walk, which prompted a pitching change. Notre Dame freshman Jack Findlay then struck out Eric Kennedy to end the inning.

After John Michael Bertrand exits the game, Texas scores on a wild pitch

Notre Dame made a pitching change in the sixth inning. Starter John Michael Bertrand gave Notre Dame 5 1/3 innings of six-hit baseball. Bertrand struck out four Longhorns and just issued one walk.

Reliever Alex Rao struck out the two batters he faced after getting the call from the bullpen. The runner he inherited from Bertrand, however, scored when he threw a wild pitch.

Notre Dame now leads 6-3.

After falling behind by five runs, Texas cuts slightly into the Notre Dame lead

Down 6-1 after Notre Dame batted in its half of the fifth inning, Texas mustered a little offense of its own in the bottom half. The Longhorns still trail by a 6-2 score.

Douglas Hodo III, whose father won a national championship at Texas in 1983, singled in Dylan Campbell with one out. Before stealing second base, Campbell had reached base on a leadoff single.

To end the inning, Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand got Ivan Melendez to ground into a fielder's choice. Named the Dick Howser Trophy winner this morning, Melendez is 1-for-3 this evening.

Notre Dame adds onto lead as Texas stumbles in a forgettable fifth frame

Texas fell into a deeper hole in the fifth inning as Notre Dame scored on two run-scoring singles. While building its 6-1 lead, the Irish also jogged home on a balk called before UT reliever Tristan Stevens even threw his first pitch of the evening.

Stevens entered the game with one out in the fifth inning. The start of his shift meant the end of Pete Hansen's night. Hansen was coming off what was arguably his worst start of the season. But one week after he game up seven hits and five earned runs over four innings at East Carolina, Hansen allowed nine hits and six earned runs.

Overturned call hurts Texas as Notre Dame regains its two-run advantage

After Texas used a bunt to cut into its deficit, Notre Dame countered that move with a run-scoring bunt of its own. With runners on the corners with one out, Spencer Myers put down a bunt that scored Jack Brannigan from third base.

Due to a beautiful flip to catcher Silas Ardoin by UT pitcher Pete Hansen, Brannigan was originally called out on the play. That decision was overturned after a lengthy review.

Texas gets onto the scoreboard but misses out on a chance to tie Notre Dame

After John Michael Bertrand opened the game with two shutout innings, Texas found some offense in the third frame. The Longhorns scored their first run of the day when Dylan Campbell scooted home from third base on an Eric Kennedy bunt.

On the run-scoring play, Bertrand cleanly fielded Kennedy's bunt. Instead of just retiring Kennedy, Bertrand attempted to cut down Faltine at second base. He was successful in doing just that and that play soon mattered when Ivan Melendez singled in the next at-bat.

Had Faltine been on second base, Texas would have tied the game on the Melendez single. Instead, Texas had Kennedy on third base and Melendez on first base. Notre Dame then escaped that jam with a strikeout of Murphy Stehly.

Notre Dame builds a 2-0 lead as Ryan Cole finds his way around the bases

Notre Dame added to its early lead in the third inning when it scored on a groundout. That play scored Ryan Cole, the Notre Dame leadoff hitter who was hit by a pitch, stole second base and then moved over to third base on a Jared Miller single.

Texas ace Pete Hansen has thrown 49 pitches through three innings. He has allowed four hits.

Texas and Notre Dame both strand runners in the second inning

Texas won a challenge in the second inning when what appeared to be an inning-ending groundout by Skyler Messinger was overturned by a review. The Longhorns, though, couldn't take advantage of the extended inning and soon recorded their third out on an actual groundout.

In the top of the second inning, Notre Dame singled twice and had two runners aboard with one out. Pete Hansen worked his way out of the jam by striking out Brooks Coetzee and getting Spencer Myers to groundout. The No. 8 and 9 hitters in the Notre Dame lineup, Coetzee and Myers have combined for one RBI in the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame strikes first as Jared Miller goes deep

Back in Omaha for the first time in 20 years, Notre Dame quickly reintroduced itself to the scoreboard at the College World Series. With one out in the top of the first inning, a solo home run to right field by Jared Miller has given Notre Dame a 1-0 lead.

The winds are blowing in at Charles Schwab Field. However, Oklahoma and Notre Dame did combine for four homers during the first game of the day.

As first pitches near in Omaha, Texas and Notre Dame turn to left-handed aces

Texas and Notre Dame will both start veteran left-handers on Friday night. Pete Hansen (11-2, 3.40 ERA) is in the midst of his third season at Texas, and he pitched twice in Omaha last year. John Michael Bertrand (9-3, 2.69) has never before appeared at the College World Series, but the sixth-year southpaw is no novice.

Texas is the designated home team in this game.

