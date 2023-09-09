Live updates: Tennessee State football vs. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Southern Heritage Classic

For the first time since 1993, Tennessee State will have a new opponent in the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers will face the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday in the 34th edition after Deion Sanders pulled Jackson State from the classic after last season.

Although there will be a different team, the atmosphere will remain the same.

Tennessee State (0-1), which lost to Notre Dame 56-3 on Sept. 2, contained Jackson State for most of the game last season before quarterback Shedeur Sanders orchestrated a game-sealing drive to help JSU win 16-3.

TSU most recently won the Southern Heritage Classic in 2017, when it defeated Jackson State 17-15.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will be playing in its first Southern Heritage Classic in its second game of the season. The Golden Lions lost to Tulsa in the season opener 42-7 on Aug. 31.

Since 2012, Arkansas at Pine Bluff has played TSU three times, most recently winning 37-31 in 2019.

Southern Heritage Classic game time, TV channel

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: It is not being aired

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Live updates: Tennessee State vs. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football