LIVE UPDATES: South Shore Week 3 high school football scores and highlights

Week 3 of the high school football season can be a make-it-or-break-it week.

Several schools are desperately trying to avoid 0-3 starts, while some others can take giants steps towards making the playoffs with a 3-0 start.

The only matchup behind two undefeated local teams is a bit of a surprising one, as Norwell and South South Shore Tech will face off on Friday night. Both teams missed the MIAA tournament last fall.

Follow this page for live scores throughout the weekend.

The scoreboard

Thursday

Holbrook/Avon 34, Atlantis Charter 22: The Bulldogs (2-1) handed the Tritons their first loss of the season. Chuck Luarasi threw a TD pass and ran for two more. Thomas Irby had a pair of interceptions and hauled in a 45-yard TD pass.

Abington 33, Silver Lake 0: Abington senior AJ Nash ran 11 times for 54 yards and 1 TD, senior Ryan Simonetti ran nine times for 55 yards and 1 TD, sophomore Mason Nash ran eight times for 54 yards, sophomore Ryan Solimini ran six times for 40 yards and senior Will LeBlanc ran four times for 35 yards. Senior Nate Duggan and junior Adam Libby also ran in for scores from two yards and four yards out, respectively. Junior quarterback Michael Reilly found tight end Connor Pease 15-yard touchdown as the Green Wave (3-0) led 19-0 at the half.Pease also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, recovered by junior lineman Ryan LaRosa. The Lakers fall to 0-3.

Plymouth North 21, Pembroke 20: The Blue Eagles (2-1) rallied from a 20-7 second-half deficit to defeat the Titans (1-2). Shamus Whiting threw TD passes to three different receivers (Brennen Keefe, Lakih Moores and Logan Zemotel in the win. In the loss, Brendan Kanya ran for two TDs (1, 60 yards) and Owen Pace threw a 12-yard TD pass to Nehemiah Holtz.

Hanover 35, Stoughton 7: The Hawks improve to 3-0 behind a big day from Vinny Mancini (13 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs). Ben Scalzi was 11 of 14 passing for 154 yards with a passing TD. He also ran for a score. Mehki Bryan had three catches for 76 yards and a TD. John McDonald had a rushing TD and six catches for 51 yards. He also had a pair of interceptions and was 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks. Aidan Boutin made eight tackles. Jarred Daughty threw a TD pass to Andrew Beder in the loss.

Friday

Arlington Catholic (0-2) at Archbishop Williams (1-1), 6

Braintree (2-0) at Framingham (1-1), 6

Bridgewater-Raynham (0-2) at Barnstable (2-0), 6

Canton (1-1) at Dedham (2-0), 6

Hull (1-1) at English (0-2), 6

Milton (2-0) at Holliston (1-1), 6

North Quincy (1-1) at Malden Catholic (0-2), 6

Cardinal Spellman (2-0) at Bishop Stang (0-2), 6:30

Oliver Ames (0-2) at Dighton-Rehoboth (0-2), 6:30

Rockland (2-0) at WB (1-1), 6:30

South Shore Tech (2-0) at Norwell (2-0)

Scituate (1-1) at Foxboro (2-0), 7

Southeastern (1-1) at Watertown (1-1), 7

Cohasset (1-1) at East Bridgewater (1-1), 7

Franklin (2-0) at Duxbury (1-1), 7

Hingham (0-2) at Weymouth (2-0), 7

Mansfield (0-2) at Marshfield (0-2), 7

Taunton (2-0) at Middleboro (1-1), 7

BC High (2-0) at Woburn (2-0), 7

Blue Hills (1-1) at Old Colony (2-0), 7

Plymouth South (2-0) at Whitman-Hanson (1-1), 7

Quincy (2-0) at Westwood (1-1), 7

Brockton (0-2) at Lincoln-Sudbury (1-1), 7

Saturday

Carver (2-0) at McCann Tech (0-2), 1

OFF: Randolph

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Week 3 South Shore high school football scores and highlights