Live updates: South Carolina leads UConn in 4th quarter of women’s basketball showdown

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 UConn Huskies battle at noon Sunday at the XL Center. It’s a rematch of last season’s women’s college basketball national championship game. The State’s Jeremiah Holloway is there to bring you live updates from the game.

After 3Q: South Carolina leads UConn 53-51

Aliyah Boston scored 9 points in the third quarter, as the No. 1 Gamecocks are holding onto a two-point lead entering the final frame in Hartford.

Halftime: South Carolina and UConn tied at 34

The Gamecocks outscored UConn 20-9 in the second quarter to tie the game at 34 at the half. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are a combined 0-for-13 shooting. Kamilla Cardoso leads South Carolina with 11 points. Raven Johnson has 7.

First quarter recap: UConn 25, South Carolina 14

Lou Lopez-Senechal banked a one-handed, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for UConn to give the Huskies a 25-14 lead after the first quarter. UConn shot 61.5% from the field, while the Gamecocks shot 31.3%. USC’s Brea Beal and Bree Hall were each called for two fouls.

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East)

Where: XL Center (16,294) in Hartford, Conn.

When: Noon Sunday

TV: Fox

Stream: via Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com

