Live updates: South Carolina leads UConn in 4th quarter of women’s basketball showdown

Jeremiah Holloway
·2 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 UConn Huskies battle at noon Sunday at the XL Center. It’s a rematch of last season’s women’s college basketball national championship game. The State’s Jeremiah Holloway is there to bring you live updates from the game.

South Carolina UConn score right now

After 3Q: South Carolina leads UConn 53-51

Aliyah Boston scored 9 points in the third quarter, as the No. 1 Gamecocks are holding onto a two-point lead entering the final frame in Hartford.

Halftime: South Carolina and UConn tied at 34

The Gamecocks outscored UConn 20-9 in the second quarter to tie the game at 34 at the half. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are a combined 0-for-13 shooting. Kamilla Cardoso leads South Carolina with 11 points. Raven Johnson has 7.

First quarter recap: UConn 25, South Carolina 14

Lou Lopez-Senechal banked a one-handed, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for UConn to give the Huskies a 25-14 lead after the first quarter. UConn shot 61.5% from the field, while the Gamecocks shot 31.3%. USC’s Brea Beal and Bree Hall were each called for two fouls.

What time, what channel

  • Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East)

  • Where: XL Center (16,294) in Hartford, Conn.

  • When: Noon Sunday

  • TV: Fox

  • Stream: via Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com

A Twitter List by gogamecocks

SC vs Connecticut basketball results history

  • Dec. 17, 2007: UConn wins 97-39 (away)

  • Dec. 28, 2008: UConn wins 77-48 (home)

  • Feb. 9, 2015: UConn wins 87-62 (away)

  • Feb. 8, 2016: UConn wins 66-54 (home)

  • Feb. 13, 2017: UConn wins 66-55 (away)

  • Feb. 1, 2018: UConn wins 83-58 (home)

  • March 26, 2018: UConn wins 94-65 (neutral)

  • Feb. 11, 2019: UConn wins 97-79 (away)

  • Feb. 10, 2020: USC wins 70-52 (home)

  • Feb. 8, 2021: UConn wins 63-59/OT (away)

  • Nov. 22, 2021: USC wins 73-57 (neutral)

  • April 3, 2022: USC wins 64-49 (neutral)

Recommended Stories