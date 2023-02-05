Live updates: South Carolina leads UConn in 4th quarter of women’s basketball showdown
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 UConn Huskies battle at noon Sunday at the XL Center. It’s a rematch of last season’s women’s college basketball national championship game. The State’s Jeremiah Holloway is there to bring you live updates from the game.
South Carolina UConn score right now
After 3Q: South Carolina leads UConn 53-51
Aliyah Boston scored 9 points in the third quarter, as the No. 1 Gamecocks are holding onto a two-point lead entering the final frame in Hartford.
Halftime: South Carolina and UConn tied at 34
The Gamecocks outscored UConn 20-9 in the second quarter to tie the game at 34 at the half. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are a combined 0-for-13 shooting. Kamilla Cardoso leads South Carolina with 11 points. Raven Johnson has 7.
First quarter recap: UConn 25, South Carolina 14
Lou Lopez-Senechal banked a one-handed, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for UConn to give the Huskies a 25-14 lead after the first quarter. UConn shot 61.5% from the field, while the Gamecocks shot 31.3%. USC’s Brea Beal and Bree Hall were each called for two fouls.
What time, what channel
Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East)
Where: XL Center (16,294) in Hartford, Conn.
When: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox
Stream: via Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com
SC vs Connecticut basketball results history
Dec. 17, 2007: UConn wins 97-39 (away)
Dec. 28, 2008: UConn wins 77-48 (home)
Feb. 9, 2015: UConn wins 87-62 (away)
Feb. 8, 2016: UConn wins 66-54 (home)
Feb. 13, 2017: UConn wins 66-55 (away)
Feb. 1, 2018: UConn wins 83-58 (home)
March 26, 2018: UConn wins 94-65 (neutral)
Feb. 11, 2019: UConn wins 97-79 (away)
Feb. 10, 2020: USC wins 70-52 (home)
Feb. 8, 2021: UConn wins 63-59/OT (away)
Nov. 22, 2021: USC wins 73-57 (neutral)
April 3, 2022: USC wins 64-49 (neutral)