LIVE UPDATES: Follow here for South Bend area high school football highlights

SOUTH BEND — Week 5 of the high school football season gets going tonight in the South Bend area.

Tribune high school reporter Austin Hough will be covering the New Prairie (3-1) at South Bend Saint Joseph (3-1) at Father Bly Field. At Everwise Freed Field, John Fineran will be covering the action between Penn (3-1) and Elkhart (1-3) with photographer Matt Cashore. Writer Anthony Anderson and photographer Michael Caterina will provide reports from Bill Nixon Field as Jimtown (1-3) hosts Bremen (3-1)

Here are this week's Games of the Week for the South Bend area.

Follow Friday's action right here by hitting REFRESH throughout the night:

H.S. football standings: High school football standings for week of Sept. 10, 2023

High School polls: LaVille football at No. 3 in Class 2A: Marian soccer still No. 1

New Prairie vs. Saint Joseph

Still 40 minutes from kickoff at Father Bly Field. Both visiting New Prairie and host South Bend Saint Joseph enter 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the NIC East-West. Intriguing one coming tonight. pic.twitter.com/d2R2mPb14V — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) September 15, 2023

■ When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium, South Bend.

■ Series: Cougars have won six straight games and lead 10-2 after 38-7 victory Sept. 16, 2022 in New Carlisle.

Penn 0 Elkhart 0

AFTER FIRST QUARTER

Elkhart 0, Penn 0 with Lions punting to start second quarter. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) September 15, 2023

DEFENSIVE BATTLE AT FREED FIELD

Elkhart and Penn struggling to move the football. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) September 15, 2023

PENN AND ELKHART RESUME RIVALRY



Elkhart head football coach Romison Saint-Louis (blue top) and Penn head football coach Cory Yeoman meet with officials prior to Friday's NIC East-West Division game at Everwise Freed Field in Mishawaka. @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/Qd5DPfQT02 — John Fineran (@genefin) September 15, 2023

LIONS LOOKING TO REGAIN ROAR



The Elkhart High School football team (1-3) warms up before Friday's NIC East-West Division battle with Penn. The Lions are coming off a 50-0 setback at Massillon (Ohio) Washington after beating Hammond Morton 48-38 the previous Friday. @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/WiRudMojvX — John Fineran (@genefin) September 15, 2023

■ When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

■ Series: Penn leads 3-1 after 21-20 victory Sept. 16, 2022 at Rice Field in Elkhart.

Jimtown 14, Bremen 0

11:57 to go 2Q, Jimtown 14, Bremen 0.

Gabe Glass' first carry of night is a 2-yd TD. Brayden Fox adds his second XP. — Anthony Anderson (@AnthonyAnders11) September 15, 2023

After 1Q, Jimtown 7, Bremen 0.

Jimmies will have 2nd and goal at Lion 2 when 2Q begins. Bremen w/ just four offensive plays in 1Q. — Anthony Anderson (@AnthonyAnders11) September 15, 2023

7:35 to go 1Q, Jimtown 7, Bremen 0.

Jims march 80 yards in 8 plays, all on the ground, capped by Ty Zartman's 27-yard TD burst up the middle. — Anthony Anderson (@AnthonyAnders11) September 15, 2023

Coaches Cory Stoner of @JimtownFootball (1-3, 0-1) and Jordan Leeper of @BremenFootball (3-1, 1-0) confer w/ officials ahead of tonight's NIC North-South matchup at Sharpe Stadium. Kickoff at 7, updates here. pic.twitter.com/xQmUlaKbCc — Anthony Anderson (@AnthonyAnders11) September 15, 2023

When/Where: 7 p.m. at Bill Nixon Field

Other games

HNAC FOOTBALL

524 1Q

LAVILLE 14

CASTON 0



Collin Czarnecki 21 pass from Plummer; Plummer kick — LaVille Athletics (@LVAthletics) September 15, 2023

HNAC FOOTBALL

846 1Q

LAVILLE 7

CASTON 0



Cody Allen 8 run; Lucas Plummer kick. — LaVille Athletics (@LVAthletics) September 15, 2023

INDIANA

South Bend Adams at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m. (NIC)

South Bend Clay at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m. (NIC) (School Field)

Mishawaka at Plymouth, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Goshen at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)

NorthWood at Warsaw, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Wawasee at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)

West Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m. (NECC)

LaVille at Caston, 7 p.m. (HN)

Triton at Culver, 7 p.m. (HN)

South Bend Riley at Indianapolis Washington, 7:30 p.m.

John Glenn at Knox, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 8 p.m. (DC)

Merrrillville at Michigan City, 8 p.m. (DC)

South Central at Hammond Bishop Noll, 8 p.m. (GSSC)

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference;

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 7 p.m. (WC)

Niles at Otsego, 7 p.m. (WC)

Buchanan at Benton Harbor, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Berrien Springs at Brandywine, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Dowagiac at Parchment, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Week 5 of South Bend area high school football live updates