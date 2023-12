Somers (12-1) looks for its second straight Class A championship on Saturday, facing Whitesboro (12-1) out of Section 3.

This is the third straight year the Tuskers have made it to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Check back all game long for updates.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Somers NY football vs. Whitesboro: Live updates from Syracuse