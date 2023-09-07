Live updates: Scores from Week 3 of high school football in El Paso

Week 3 of the high school football season is here and there is plenty of big games. District 1-6A play starts Thursday with Franklin vs. Coronado and Eastlake vs. El Dorado.

Friday features No. 2 Pebble Hills at No. 1 Eastwood. Other top teams in action this week include Canutillo, Parkland, Americas, Montwood and Chapin.

Mountain View has been an early success story with a 2-0 record and Riverside is a team to keep an eye on.

Follow for live scores and updates from Week 3 of El Paso high school football

More: HS Football News El Paso high school football Week 3 previews and predictions

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.co; @Fchavezeptimes on twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Scores and live updates from Week 3 of high school football in El Paso