Live updates, scores as Georgia Southern football faces Ohio in 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl

College football bowl season kicks off as the fourth edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl starts at 11 a.m. ET Saturday from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-6) are looking to earn their first bowl win under head coach Clay Helton by taking down the Ohio University (9-3) Bobcats for the first time in program history. The Eagles make their second straight bowl appearance after falling to Buffalo 23-21 in last year's Camellia Bowl.

The task won't come easily, however, as the Bobcats have rattled off four wins in their past five contests and have bowl game success after defeating Wyoming 28-30 in overtime last season.

Third-year Ohio coach Tim Albin (22-6 overall) is seeking the Bobcat's seventh bowl victory in program history. The team is 6-8 all-time in bowl games.

Find all the latest from the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl between Georgia Southern and Ohio below.

HOW TO WATCH How to watch Georgia Southern football vs. Ohio in 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl

WHAT TO KNOW What to know about the Ohio Bobcats, Georgia Southern football's bowl game opponent

PREDICTIONS Georgia Southern football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Myrtle Beach Bowl live score updates: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

A Twitter List by StarNewsVarsity

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Live updates, scores from 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl