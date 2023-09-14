Live updates and scoreboard from Week 3 of Bayside Conference football

Week 3 of Bayside Conference football is here, with Parkside hosting Cambridge-South Dorchester tonight, followed by a full slate of games Friday night.

In the Bayside South, Bennett travels to Stephen Decatur after the Clippers won their first game since 2019 last week. And Wi-Hi, Snow Hill and Washington each go on the road this week, with Wi-Hi facing Queen Anne's, Snow Hill going toe-to-toe with Arcadia, and Washington competing against Delmar.

Follow along here for live updates of Week 3 of Bayside Conference football:

More: Football picks: Previewing and predicting the Week 3 slate of Bayside South football

More: Bayside South's best: These are the top performers, moments from Week 2 of football season

Live high school football scores

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Live updates and scoreboard from Week 3 of Bayside Conference football