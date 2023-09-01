Live updates and scoreboard from Week 1 of Bayside Conference Football

Friday night lights have arrived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as Bayside South teams play familiar foes or take on new opponents in Week 1 of the new football season.

Wi-Hi hosts a Maryland football powerhouse at Wicomico County Stadium on Friday night, while Parkside hosts defending Class 2A runners up Kent Island on Saturday. And James M. Bennett and Snow Hill look to get impressive wins on the road to start their seasons, while Washington hosts Bayside North foe Colonel Richardson in Princess Anne.

Follow along here for live updates and a live scoreboard of the Bayside Conference's Week 1 football games.

