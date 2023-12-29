Follow live updates, score from Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

The 90th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday features Notre Dame football (9-3) against Oregon State (8-4).

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is the second oldest in the country along with the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame is making its second Sun Bowl appearance, the first was in 2010 when it beat Miami.

Notre Dame football team arrives at the Sun Bowl Stadium ahead of their game against Oregon State during the 90th Sun Bowl game in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

This will be Oregon State's third appearance in the Sun Bowl. The Beavers won against Missouri 39-38 in 2006 and Pittsburgh 3-0 in 2008. The Beavers are 2-0 against the Irish all-time, winning the 2001 Fiesta Bowl and 2004 Insight Bowl.

What time is the Sun Bowl game?

Kickoff is set for noon MT on CBS.

Sun Bowl Stadium with the painted teams, Notre Dame and Oregon State, and sponsor logos before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl live updates

Follow below for live updates from the game.

