Live updates, score as Mizzou men's basketball faces No. 6 Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Missouri men's basketball needs to right the ship — and soon.

Its first opportunity is a tough one: Against No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday evening at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start.

Dennis Gates' Tigers (8-6, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) have lost four of their past five games, most recently falling in their conference home opener Saturday against Georgia. The Wildcats (11-2, 1-0), meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak and looking like one of the top teams in the conference, and country.

If Missouri is going to make a return a return to the NCAA Tournament, the wins need to start flowing soon.

After beating UK 89-75 last season in Columbia, the Tigers are 13-point underdogs in Lexington. Can they flip the script and stage an upset in Big Blue nation to get back on track?

The Columbia Daily Tribune will provide live updates here:

Missouri coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers hope to avoid an 0-2 start in the SEC.

