Jan 20, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) shoots against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri basketball was 13 minutes away from coming away with its first Southeastern Conference victory but failed to close out the gate despite Tamar Bates scoring 36 points against Florida.

The Tigers (8-10, 0-5) embark on a two-game road stretch that starts Tuesday night against Texas A&M. MU is one of two teams still winless in conference play along with Vanderbilt. An opportunity to break a five-game losing skid isn't impossible, but it's another challenge is one of college basketball's premiere conferences.

Even tough Texas A&M (11-7, 2-3) is four games over .500, the Aggies are performing a bit under the expectations. The Aggies were one of the favorites in the SEC but have split with LSU while losing to Auburn and Arkansas. Most recently in their 73-69 victory over LSU, Wade Taylor IV scored a team high 19 points while three other Aggies tallied double-figures.

Texas A&M swept the season series last season. The Aggies won at College Station 82-64 on Jan. 11, 2023 before winning in Columbia 69-60 on Feb. 18, 2023.

Follow along here for more from Tuesday's encounter. REFRESH your browser for the latest updates.

What channel is Mizzou basketball vs. Texas A&M on? Time, TV Schedule for Tigers-Aggies.

Missouri basketball: Jesus Carralero Martin has emerged off the bench for Missouri. Now he needs help

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Live updates, score from Mizzou basketball vs. Texas A&M