Live updates, score for Missouri basketball vs. South Carolina

The Missouri basketball team can only hope the chill stays outside Mizzou Arena on Saturday.
The Tigers, who struggled late on offense in Tuesday night's loss at No. 6 Kentucky, need to heat up quickly to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Missouri (8-7, 0-2 SEC) plays host to South Carolina (13-2, 1-1) this afternoon in Columbia. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
The Tigers got a combined 57 points from Noah Carter, Sean East II and Tamar Bates in Tuesday's 90-77 loss to the Wildcats. But the rest of the team went 7-for-25 from the field. Mizzou must get more from its supporting cast to break a five-game losing streak against Power 6 opponents.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have been a pleasant surprise so far, despite Tuesday's thumping at Alabama. Under second-year coach Lamont Paris, USC has already surpassed its win total from last season (11-21). It is led by all-SEC candidate Meechie Johnson at point guard (18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game).
