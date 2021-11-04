Live updates, score from Kansas basketball's exhibition game against Emporia State

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji shoots for three over Joseph Yesufu during a scrimmage at Allen Fieldhouse during Late Night in the Phog.

LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's season opener is getting closer and closer, and with Wednesday comes an exhibition matchup against Emporia State.

The Jayhawks are playing in front of fans for the first time, after holding a closed scrimmage against Tulsa this past weekend. It'll be another chance for Kansas head coach Bill Self to see his team in action prior to the opener next week against Michigan State. And with preseason Big 12 Conference player of the year Remy Martin available, alongside returners like David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, there are plenty of high-profile Jayhawks to keep an eye on tonight.

Follow along for updates, with the latest information first, from Allen Fieldhouse:

Kansas leads 30-20 with 7:30 left in 1st half

Remy Martin is up to 11 points now to lead Kansas and all scorers, as the Jayhawks are up 30-20 with 7:30 left in the first half. Kansas is enjoying success offensively, but at times don't appear to be making the plays that Bill Self is looking for. The Jayhawks have been quick defensively and been able to get out in transition.

Zach Clemence, Cam Martin and Bobby Pettiford all got in for the first time during this stretch.

Kansas leads 19-13 with 11:56 left in 1st half

Remy Martin got his first minutes for the Jayhawks during this stretch of play and hit a jumper and got a layup during it. Kansas was hit or miss on both ends of the floor, with Bill Self seemingly frustrated at times. It's a 19-13 game with 11:56 left before the half.

Joseph Yesufu and Mitch Lightfoot were the first substitutions for Kansas out of the first timeout. They came in for David McCormack and Chris Teahan, giving the Jayhawks a smaller lineup to work with out of the break.

Kansas leads 8-5 with 15:59 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 8-5 at the first timeout with 15:59 left in the first half. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun each have a three for the Jayhawks so far. There was a concerted effort on the offensive end by Kansas to get David McCormack the ball, if not for a shot at least to move the ball through him. Defensively, the Jayhawks did well to stymie the visitors.

The tip goes to ...

Tipoff inches closer

Emporia State's starting five

The Hornets are going with Mayuom Buom, Tray Buchanan, Kaden Evans, Jumah'ri Turner and Mason Thiessen.

Kansas' starting five

The Jayhawks are going with Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris Jr., Chris Teahan, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack.

Jalen Coleman-Lands won't participate

Kansas' Jalen Coleman-Lands is in sweats just like Jalen Wilson. Self said Tuesday that Coleman-Lands was dealing with a toe injury that could hinder Coleman-Lands for two or three weeks.

Jalen Wilson in attendance

Jalen Wilson, who's suspended for the exhibition matchup and first three games of the regular season, is at Allen Fieldhouse. Wilson is on the floor with his teammates during warmups, helping rebound shots and more. The Jayhawks talent is in sweats, though.

Jayhawks, Hornets warming up

