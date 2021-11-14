Live updates, score: Arkansas women's basketball vs No. 2 UConn
Arkansas women's basketball will be put to the test when the Razorbacks play at No. 2 UConn on Sunday.
Game time at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, is noon CT.
SportsNet New York will televise the game and streamed through FoxSports.com.
The Razorbacks were the only team to beat UConn in the regular season last season.
Arkansas (2-0) has been great defensively so far, including limiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 11% shooting in the third quarter on Friday.
It's the season opener for UConn.
