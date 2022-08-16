Live updates from Saints’ joint practice with Packers on Aug. 16
We’re live from the Green Bay Packers training facility, where the New Orleans Saints are joining the cheeseheads for a couple days of joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field. All the big names are in attendance — Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Tyrann Mathieu, Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and his Green Bay supporting cast. Here’s everything you need to know from the Saints-Packers joint practice session on Tuesday, Aug. 16:
Thanks for leaving the key under the mat @packers
Beautiful place ya got here pic.twitter.com/AAUzQZga4N
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2022
No sleeves, mullet flowing
Man of the people @wil_lutz5 👏 #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/8eKI2UWpYe
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2022
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said they will not do any 1 on 1s with the Saints today. Just team (11 on 11) to try to keep it clear.
"These guys are competitors and that's what we love about them. Sometimes that's when tempers start to flare and carry over (to team)."
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2022
Jameis Winston visits with fans ahead of today’s joint practice with the Packers. pic.twitter.com/yxOb44muRx
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
Winston stayed in New Orleans to get treatments over the weekend and make sure he’d able to be here in Green Bay. https://t.co/YkGz0MX32P
— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 16, 2022
Jaleel Johnson looks to be back in his 91.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
Zack Baun just walked through here at the outdoor field. Had been out for most of practice last week and didn’t participate against the Texans this weekend.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
Love this tradition. 🚴♂️@amfam | #DreamDrive pic.twitter.com/OTvo0Tp7Oi
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 16, 2022
Taysom Hill is here in a regular jersey. No more non-contact jerseys for him.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2022
Embracing the culture @A_kamara6 #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/uownXJA1FT
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2022
Michael Thomas arrives at practice in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/nf2BPGXopr
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 16, 2022
3️⃣3️⃣🚴♂️@Showtyme_33 @amfam | #DreamDrive pic.twitter.com/rSL604pl0H
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 16, 2022
Our vantage point today. pic.twitter.com/nsYXd8JhXl
— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 16, 2022
Jameis Winston no longer in pads pic.twitter.com/EjJ12SSR16
— Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 16, 2022
Only folks I haven’t seen today are LB Pete Werner and TE Nick Vannett.
Some new numbers for you:
47 – LB Jon Bostic
60 – DE Niko Lalos
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
Nick Vannett is not in Green Bay this week. He stayed behind due to illness, per source
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 16, 2022
#Saints bringing the New Orleans flavor kicking off the playlist with Set It Off this morning.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022
Welcome to #Packers-Saints joint practice No. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/nlXR4OebsF
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 16, 2022
Two NFL officiating crews are here this week as well. That’s referee Scott Novak at #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/ucJtLl6j15
— Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) August 16, 2022
Position drills underway… RBs working on ball security #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/PFH3NjYc3f
— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 16, 2022
Aaron Rodgers getting ready to practice against the Saints.#Packers pic.twitter.com/9GDV2uUbl6
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 16, 2022
Marshon Lattimore is practicing is team drills against the Packers
— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 16, 2022
First Saints player on the field was LB Demario Davis, who went right up to Aaron Rodgers for an embrace. pic.twitter.com/Y0HwHO77F1
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2022
The Saints and the Packers are now working 11 on 11, no tackling, on both ends of outdoor practice field.
Two groups.
The stands are packed with fans.
— Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) August 16, 2022
Mike Thomas is still getting open against the Packers…
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 16, 2022
Jon Bostic with a nice run stop on the last play. Cam Jordan has been on a tear out here too. Had a nice pressure on Rodgers that led to an incompletion then followed it up with a tackle for loss
— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 16, 2022
These refs came to chew gum and throw flags…
…and they all out of spearmint
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 16, 2022
