Live updates from Rupp Arena: Kentucky basketball introduces Mark Pope as new head coach

Follow along live Sunday afternoon as the Lexington Herald-Leader provides live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is introducing new men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope.

The 4:30 p.m. press conference, moderated by the radio voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, was to be televised live beginning at 4:15 p.m. on WLEX-18. The event was open to the public.

Herald-Leader staff writers Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL), Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97), John Clay (@johnclayiv), Mark Story (@markcstory) and Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) are providing live updates from Rupp Arena, along with photographer Silas Walker (@silasiwalker).

Pope, a captain on Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team, was named to succeed John Calipari at the end of a whirlwind week in which Kentucky’s head coach of 15 seasons departed to become the new head Hog in Arkansas.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart zeroed in on Pope — the head coach at BYU for the past five seasons — Thursday after Baylor’s Scott Drew, UConn’s Dan Hurley and the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan were all linked to the job.

New Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope mingles with fans waiting in line outside Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon before heading inside for his introductory press conference.

The stage is set and fans are still packing in for Coach Pope at Rupp Arena. @KentuckySports @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/IsfF0sWx8M — Silas Walker (@silasiwalker) April 14, 2024

