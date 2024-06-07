Live updates: Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The second round of the Memorial Tournament is underway at Muirfield Village with all 73 players hoping to make the cut by the end of the day.

While the Memorial is a designated “signature event” on the PGA Tour, it is also an invitational that will have a cut after 36 holes. The top 50 and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead after the second round, will continue to play on Saturday and Sunday.

Canadian Adam Hadwin has a one shot lead entering the second round at 6 under par, and American Scottie Scheffler is second at 5 under. Four players are tied for third at 4 under, including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners.

Follow NBC4 all day on Friday for updates from the first round.

Leaderboard after first round

1st: Adam Hadwin (-6)

2nd: Scottie Scheffler (-5)

Tied-3rd: Collin Morikawa (-4)

Tied-3rd: Xander Schauffele (-4)

Tied-3rd: Ludvig Aberg (-4)

Tied-3rd: Corey Conners (-4)

Pairings and tee times for the second round

7:40 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Victor Perez

7:50 a.m.: Alex Noren and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:00 a.m.: Austin Eckroat and Thomas Detry

8:10 a.m.: Sam Burns and Adam Hadwin

8:20 a.m.: Tony Finau and Patrick Rodgers

8:30 a.m.: Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley

8:40 a.m.: Harris English and Tommy Fleetwood

8:55 a.m.: Lee Hodges and J.T. Poston

9:05 a.m.: Nick Taylor and Taylor Moore

9:15 a.m.: Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama

9:25 a.m.: Corey Conners and Seamus Power

9:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler and Max Homa

9:45 a.m.: Jason Day and Justin Rose

9:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

10:05 a.m.: Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth

10:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa

10:30 a.m.: Davis Riley and Taylor Pendrith

10:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Jackson Koivun (a)

10:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson and Max Moldovan (player marker)

11:00 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger and Peter Malnati

11:10 a.m.: Nick Dunlap and Matt Kuchar

11:20 a.m.: Jake Knapp and Ben Griffin

11:35 a.m.: Brendon Todd and Byeong Hun An

11:45 a.m.: Lucas Glover and Emiliano Grillo

11:55 a.m.: Sungjae Im and Andrew Putnam

12:05 p.m.: Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick

12:15 p.m.: Adam Schenk and Eric Cole

12:25 p.m.: Tom Kim and Denny McCarthy

12:35 p.m.: Adam Svensson and Cameron Young

12:45 p.m.: Tom Hoge and Cam Davis

1:00 p.m.: Chris Kirk and Keegan Bradley

1:10 p.m.: Si Woo Kim and Mackenzie Hughes

1:20 p.m.: Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay

1:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland

1:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg

1:50 p.m.: Billy Horschel and Will Zalatoris

2:00 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia and Matthieu Pavon

Cooler temperatures expected

Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Dave Mazza said there will be plenty of sunshine for the second round at Muirfield with the UV index very high during the early afternoon, which means wear plenty of sunscreen. But it will feel cool tomorrow with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s as the action unfolds at the Memorial. There is a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.