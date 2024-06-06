Live updates: Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The attention of the golf world turns to Muirfield Village Golf Club starting Thursday morning for the Memorial Tournament.
The tournament, founded by golf great and Upper Arlington native Jack Nicklaus, is a Signature event on the PGA Tour, featuring a smaller field compared with previous years but with many of the world’s top golfers. Included is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and nine of the top 10 in the rankings.
Follow NBC4 all day on Thursday for updates from the first round.
Tee times
Here are the expected pairings and tee times for the first round.
7:40 a.m.: Davis Thompson
7:50 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati
8 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar
8:10 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
8:20 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An
8:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo
8:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam
8:55 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
9:05 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Eric Cole
9:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
9:25 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Cameron Young
9:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Cam Davis
9:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
9:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
10:05 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
10:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
10:40 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris
10:50 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez
11:10 a.m.: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:20 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
11:35 a.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin
11:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers
11:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley
12:05 p.m.: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood
12:15 p.m.: Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston
12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore
12:35 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
12:45 p.m.: Corey Conners, Seamus Power
1 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
1:10 p.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose
1:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
1:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
1:50 p.m.: Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
2 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)
Clear day expected
Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said the weather looks great for Thursday. Temperatures should run close to normal for early June in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine.
The Memorial has been notorious over the years for pop-up thunderstorms that force golfers off the course for short periods and have pushed the conclusion of the play to Monday.
Yep, it’s now officially Memorial Tournament week. @nbc4i @DaveNBC4 pic.twitter.com/5vtgMX9VW1
— Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) June 5, 2024
Such a storm appeared Wednesday afternoon over Muirfield Village.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.