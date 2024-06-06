Advertisement
Live updates: Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The attention of the golf world turns to Muirfield Village Golf Club starting Thursday morning for the Memorial Tournament.

The tournament, founded by golf great and Upper Arlington native Jack Nicklaus, is a Signature event on the PGA Tour, featuring a smaller field compared with previous years but with many of the world’s top golfers. Included is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and nine of the top 10 in the rankings.

Tee times

Here are the expected pairings and tee times for the first round.

  • 7:40 a.m.: Davis Thompson

  • 7:50 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

  • 8 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

  • 8:10 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

  • 8:20 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

  • 8:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

  • 8:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

  • 8:55 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

  • 9:05 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

  • 9:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

  • 9:25 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

  • 9:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

  • 9:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

  • 9:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

  • 10:05 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

  • 10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

  • 10:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

  • 10:40 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

  • 10:50 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

  • 11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

  • 11:10 a.m.: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

  • 11:20 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

  • 11:35 a.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

  • 11:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

  • 11:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

  • 12:05 p.m.: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

  • 12:15 p.m.: Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

  • 12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

  • 12:35 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

  • 12:45 p.m.: Corey Conners, Seamus Power

  • 1 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

  • 1:10 p.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose

  • 1:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

  • 1:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

  • 1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

  • 1:50 p.m.: Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

  • 2 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

Clear day expected

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said the weather looks great for Thursday. Temperatures should run close to normal for early June in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

The Memorial has been notorious over the years for pop-up thunderstorms that force golfers off the course for short periods and have pushed the conclusion of the play to Monday.

Such a storm appeared Wednesday afternoon over Muirfield Village.

