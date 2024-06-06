Live updates: Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The attention of the golf world turns to Muirfield Village Golf Club starting Thursday morning for the Memorial Tournament.

The tournament, founded by golf great and Upper Arlington native Jack Nicklaus, is a Signature event on the PGA Tour, featuring a smaller field compared with previous years but with many of the world’s top golfers. Included is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and nine of the top 10 in the rankings.

Tee times

Here are the expected pairings and tee times for the first round.

7:40 a.m.: Davis Thompson

7:50 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

8 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

8:10 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

8:20 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

8:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

8:55 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:05 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

9:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:25 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

9:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

9:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

9:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

10:40 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

10:50 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

11:10 a.m.: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:20 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:35 a.m.: Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

11:45 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

12:05 p.m.: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 p.m.: Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

12:35 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

12:45 p.m.: Corey Conners, Seamus Power

1 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

1:10 p.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose

1:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

1:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

1:50 p.m.: Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

2 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

Clear day expected

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said the weather looks great for Thursday. Temperatures should run close to normal for early June in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

The Memorial has been notorious over the years for pop-up thunderstorms that force golfers off the course for short periods and have pushed the conclusion of the play to Monday.

Such a storm appeared Wednesday afternoon over Muirfield Village.

