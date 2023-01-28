Rolex 24 live updates: Pole-sitting Acura leads at Hour 4; 5 seconds separate top six

DAYTONA BEACH — Let's go racin'!

And racin' . . .

And racin' . . .

Twice around the clock, in fact. North America's premier endurance race, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, begins this afternoon at 1:40 at Daytona International Speedway. The 61st edition is headlined by the new GTP class, featuring nine LMDh prototypes produced by Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW.

Behind them will be four other classes of sports cars, including the lower-tech prototypes of LMP2 and LMP3, along with the showroom-like muscle cars of the GTD class — Mercedes, Corvette, BMW, Ferrari and Aston Martin are among the sexy makes in that division.

The sun rises above the Speedway's infield midway Saturday morning, hours before the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The morning hours and lunchtime will see the usual mass of humanity swarming Daytona's garage areas and starting grid along the pit lane. Shortly after 1, the starting grid will be cleared of civilians, the engines will soon crank, and shortly thereafter the green flag will fly above 61 entrants, many of whom won't be around for Sunday's checkers.

Live from Daytona International Speedway

5:40 p.m.: Colin Braun still sets the pace in pole-sitting Acura

GTD cars race through the west horseshoe in Daytona's infield.

The No. 60 Acura continues to set the pace, with Colin Braun on the wheel. But the gap between Braun and Mathieu Jaminet, in the No. 6 Penske Porsche, is just 2 seconds. Just 5 seconds separate the top six prototypes in GTP.

The racing is sporty in spots, as the faster GTP and LMP cars pick their way through slower GTD cars.

"I hope everything stays in one piece. We’ll keep chipping laps away," Renger van der Zande said after his mid-afternoon stint in the No. 01 Cadillac.

The NO. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 runs through the infield during the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

He said every prototype team is still getting the feel for their new GTP rides.

"This is the best testing you can do with any race car, go out there and race," he said. "That’s what we’re doing today."

Other class leaders:

LMP2: No. 11 Oreca, Mikkel Jensen driving (ninth overall).

LMP3: No. 33 Ligier, Joao Barbosa (18th overall).

GTD Pro: No. 3 Corvette, Jordan Taylor (25th overall).

GTD: No. 32 Mercedes-AMG, Kenton Koch (26th overall).

4:40 p.m.: Cadillac continues to pace the field at the end of Hour 3

The Cadillac Racing No. 01 piloted by Renger van der Zande continued to show the way as the third hour drew to a close.

The No. 60 Acura, which sat on the pole and led the early going with Tom Blomqvist driving, continued to shadow the leader just 0.3 seconds behind with Colin Braun behind the wheel.

Sebastien Bourdais drove the early stint for the No. 01 and said strong winds have made conditions tough.

"Tricky conditions, I think," Bourdais said. "It's very windy out there. At the beginning I thought, 'It's alright, it's not too quick but the track is going to come to us'. And, actually, the track got worse and worse."

No. 01 Cadillac Racing speeds through the west horseshoe during the Rolex 24 on Saturday.

Van der Zande was 4.7 seconds ahead of the third-place No. 10 Acura piloted by Louis Deletraz.

Other class leaders:

LMP2: No. 52 Oreca with Alex Quinn driving.

LMP3: No. 13 Duqueine with Matthew Bell driving.

GTD Pro: No. 3 Corvette with Jordan Taylor driving.

GTD: No. 32 Mercedes with Kenton Koch driving.

3:40 p.m.: Hour 2 ends with Acura, Cadillac running 1-2

Meyer Shank's No. 60 Acura, with Colin Braun driving, got through the second hour with a 4-second lead over Chip Ganassi's No. 01 Cadillac, with Renger van der Zande at the wheel.

The third-place Porsche GTP was 17 seconds back, in third.

The early hours have been fast-paced for the prototypes.

"Pretty frantic from the start," said Ricky Taylor after his opening stint in the No. 10 Acura. "It was a lot of fun."

In GTD, Mike Skeen had a good lead for a while before contact with the No. 31 GTP car knocked him off course and back to third. He was back in second place

Tom Blomqvist led the opening hour in the No. 60 pole-sitting Acura.

Other class leaders:

LMP2: No. 52 Oreca with Alex Quinn driving.

LMP3: No. 74 Ligier, Gar Robinson.

GTD Pro: N. 23 Aston Martin, David Pittard.

GTD: No. 12 Lexus, Parker Thompson.

2:40 p.m.: Blomqvist holds big lead after first round of pit stops

The No. 60 Acura GTP that started out front remained there after opening pit stops.

At the one-hour mark, Tom Blomqvist had built a 10.4-second lead over Ricky Taylor in the other Acura prototype in the nine-car, premier class. Just as the one-hour mark arrived, the No. 25 BMW RLL Racing car, one of two cars in the field, pulled onto pit road with mechanical issues.

The LMP2 Class were the first cars to hit pit road and had just started to cycle back in front of the LMP3 entries. Ben Keating in the PRI Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca led the LMP2 contingent by nearly 12 full seconds over the No. 35 TDS Racing entry driven by Francois Heriau.

Jarrett Andretti was in front in the LMP3 Class in the No. 36 Riley Ligier with David Pittard pacing the GTD Pro contingent in the No. 23 Aston Martin. Finally, Mike Skeen was the top car in the GTD Class, drving the No. 32 Mercedes.

1:51 p.m.: A Rolex restart

We're back to green at the Rolex, with the nine GTP prototypes out front.

The pre-race ceremonies are over and racing is underway.

1:45 p.m.: Rolex 24 goes green, and quickly yellow

The Rolex 24 got off to a flying stop at Daytona.

Shortly after the green flag waved, the No. 8 LMP2 of Tower Motorsports lost an engine, slowed to a halt between NASCAR Turns 3 and 4, and brought out the caution so the safety crew could haul it back to the garage.

The No. 60 Acura prototype of Meyer Shank Racing, which started from the pole, led early and holds the lead under caution with Tom Blomqvist aboard.

11:50 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson arrives for Le Mans announcement

The GTP ownership roster includes some motorsports heavyweights. Front row (L-R): Bobby Rahal, Bob Johnson and Michael Shank. Back row: Chip Ganassi, Roger Penske, Wayne Taylor and Michael Andretti.

NASCAR is sending a Next Gen stock car to France in June for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Saturday at Daytona, the driver lineup was unveiled for the effort, and seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson was part of the roster, along with former sports-car champ Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula One champ Jenson Button.

Also, with lunchtime approaching, the paddock is packed with fans and the garage area is elbow to elbow, which is the norm at the Rolex. Green flag is 1:40.

10:45 a.m.: Roger Penske on the Rolex 24: "For us, it's always a goal"

IMSA president John Doonan (left) was joined on stage by Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button and Hendrick Motorsports GM Jeff Andrews at the announcement of a driver lineup for NASCAR's Le Mans entry this summer.

Roger Penske joined his fellow owners from the GTP class Saturday morning and was reminded that his otherwise unmatched racing record doesn't include a win in the Rolex 24.

"It's always a goal," said the Captain, who returned to sports-car racing this year in a partnership with Porsche.

The challenge of prepping the new hybrid-infused prototypes has gotten his attention.

"I think we have more engineers than we do people working on the car right now," he said.

8:10 a.m.: Rolex 24 looking at zero weather issues as Saturday breaks at Daytona

A year after cold and rain truly put the endurance into this endurance race, this weekend's Rolex 24 will be run in near-perfect conditions.

Today's temperatures will range from mid- to high-60s through the afternoon and down to about 60 into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. And while cloud cover is expected, no rain is in the cards — or in the forecast.

Sunday gets even more spring-like, with temps expected to reach mid-70s, with partly cloudy skies, by the 1:40 p.m. finish.

8 a.m.: NASCAR's driver lineup for Le Mans will be announced at Daytona this morning

The World Center of Racing, in the early morning sun, several hours before the start of the Rolex 24.

NASCAR is sending one of its Next Gen cars to Le Mans this summer to compete in the single-car "Garage 56" category, reserved for vehicles that display new advances in technology. Everything has been set up except for the driver lineup.

Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson has tested the car and openly said he'd love to be part of the driving roster. We'll see if his wish comes true at this morning's 11 a.m. press conference announcing who'll drive the car, which is being build and prepped by Hendrick Motorsports.

