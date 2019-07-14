Live updates: Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon men's final

Roger Federer faces Novak Djokovic for the 16th time in a Grand Slam event. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Second-seeded Roger Federer looks to win his ninth Wimbledon championship as he faces top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the men’s final, the defending champion who looks to capture his fifth men’s singles title at the All England Club.

It’s the 48th meeting between the two and 16th in a Grand Slam event — the most in the Open era. Djokovic leads the overall series 25-22, including 9-6 in majors and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Who will come out on top Sunday? Get all the latest updates below.

First set

Federer 2, Djokovic 1

Federer serving. Djokovic wins a nice opening rally with a forehand winner, but hits a backhand long to make it 15-15. Another backhand into the net gives Federer at 30-15. Federer makes it 40-15 but hits a forehand wide to make it 40-30. Djokovic then misses a drop shot as Federer holds.

Federer 1, Djokovic 1

Djokovic serving. Djokovic has similar success on his serve, winning at love to even the match.

Federer 1, Djokovic 0

Federer serving. Federer comes out strong and wins the first two points easily, but hits a forehand wide to make it 30-15. He then aces Djokovic and rips a forehand winner to take the opening game.

Before the match

It’s showtime!

Simona Halep, the women’s champion, is in the house.

Roger getting ready.

“Thank you guys, bye bye!”



Final words from the eight-time champion as he prepares for the World No. 1...@rogerfederer | @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CnMqS9otrA — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 14, 2019

Novak, too.