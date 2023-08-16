Live updates from Rams’ first day of joint practices with Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t just hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for their second preseason game on Saturday night. They also have Josh McDaniels’ team in town for two days of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal is to get two good days of practice in without disruptions caused by fights, but any time two teams get together during the week, fights tend to occur.

Below are live updates from Rams-Raiders practice in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, the first of their two days together.

Sun is shining in Thousand Oaks

Joint practice No. 1 with Raiders about to get underway pic.twitter.com/XRazQAswEi — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 16, 2023

Davante Adams is ready to go

#Raiders WR Davante Adams will practice per coach Josh McDaniels — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 16, 2023

Chandler Jones isn't practicing

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones isn't practicing today. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 16, 2023

Tyree Wilson practicing for first time

David Long Jr. practicing vs. his old team

#Raiders CB David Long Jr. is practicing. He'd been out for a while. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 16, 2023

Aaron Donald getting a rest day

Rams DT Aaron Donald has a rest day for the first of two joint practices with the Raiders, per Rams spokesperson — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) August 16, 2023

