Live updates from Rams’ first day of joint practices with Raiders

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t just hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for their second preseason game on Saturday night. They also have Josh McDaniels’ team in town for two days of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal is to get two good days of practice in without disruptions caused by fights, but any time two teams get together during the week, fights tend to occur.

Below are live updates from Rams-Raiders practice in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, the first of their two days together.

Sun is shining in Thousand Oaks

Davante Adams is ready to go

Chandler Jones isn't practicing

Tyree Wilson practicing for first time

David Long Jr. practicing vs. his old team

Aaron Donald getting a rest day

