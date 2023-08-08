Live updates from Rams’ final practice of training camp

It seems like just yesterday the Rams were starting training camp at UC Irvine, and yet here we are on the final day of camp already. The Rams are on the field for one last time Tuesday before returning back to Thousand Oaks for the rest of the summer.

John Johnson III is in uniform one day after signing with the Rams and while Cooper Kupp isn’t practicing yet, he’s still in attendance and going through drills with the training staff.

Follow along for live updates from reporters in attendance at the Rams’ final practice of training camp.

Austin Trammell and Xavier Smith getting extra work in return game

WRs Austin Trammell and Xavier Smith getting extra work on PR drills before practice starts. Expect to see a lot of those two in the preseason. Both have had good camps. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 8, 2023

John Johnson back with the Rams

John Johnson back with Rams. pic.twitter.com/1lfPgtJm4Z — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 8, 2023

Rob Havenstein (neck) back at practice

Rams RT Rob Havenstein is back in pads after sitting out Sunday's practice with a neck strain — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) August 8, 2023

Cooper Kupp warming up but not in uniform

Cooper Kupp going through warmups pic.twitter.com/JeI3tTJHaK — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 8, 2023

Quarterbacks getting ready

Cooper Kupp moving around well

Cooper Kupp getting in some work pic.twitter.com/9WIPZJaZ6N — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 8, 2023

