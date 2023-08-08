Live updates from Rams’ final practice of training camp

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

It seems like just yesterday the Rams were starting training camp at UC Irvine, and yet here we are on the final day of camp already. The Rams are on the field for one last time Tuesday before returning back to Thousand Oaks for the rest of the summer.

John Johnson III is in uniform one day after signing with the Rams and while Cooper Kupp isn’t practicing yet, he’s still in attendance and going through drills with the training staff.

Follow along for live updates from reporters in attendance at the Rams’ final practice of training camp.

Austin Trammell and Xavier Smith getting extra work in return game

John Johnson back with the Rams

Rob Havenstein (neck) back at practice

Cooper Kupp warming up but not in uniform

Quarterbacks getting ready

Cooper Kupp moving around well

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire