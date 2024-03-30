Purdue basketball moves on in March Madness with 80-68 Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga

Final: Purdue advances to Elite 8 with win over Gonzaga

Zach Edey finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Braden Smith had 14 points and 15 assists. The Boilermakers are in the Elite 8. Purdue shot 57% from the floor.

Purdue will play either Creighton or Tennessee.

Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68

3:25 left 2H: Purdue pulling away in second half

Graham Ike fouled out at 5:09 for Gonzaga. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Gonzaga went cold. The Bulldogs have scored just 6 points since the 7:22 mark.

Purdue 76, Gonzaga 59

Braden Smith now has 14 points and 15 assists 😮#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/FFANdZ2Ntu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2024

6:56 left 2H: Purdue opens up its lead against Gonzaga

Purdue went on a 10-0 run. That was broken up when Ryan Nembhard made a jumper at 7:22.

Purdue 69, Gonzaga 57

9:50 left 2H: Purdue has an 8-point advantage

Purdue has a 16 to 4 advantage in the paint in the second half. Zach Edey has 15 points and 12 rebounds. Braden Smith has 12 points and 13 assists.

Purdue 61, Gonzaga 53

Purdue 61, Gonzaga 53, 9:49.



Braden Smith is nearing triple-double territory.

12 points, 6 rebounds, 13 assists (most by a Purdue player in an NCAA Tournament game). — Sam King (@samueltking) March 30, 2024

16:24 left 2H: Purdue opens second half strong

The Boilers have outscored Gonzaga to start the half, 11-6. Fletcher Loyer has 5 points in the second half and Trey Kaufman-Renn has 6

Purdue 51, Gonzaga 42

Fletcher Loyer cashing in from deep 💰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bQiiLstBGn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2024

Halftime: Purdue holds a slim lead over Gonzaga

Zach Edey hasn't scored in the last 9 1/2 minutes. That ended at 2:18 with a layup. Graham Ike hit a 3-pointer to make it 36-35. Ike has 7 3s all year (4 of those against the Boilermakers).

Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to give Purdue a 37-36 lead. Zach Edey threw down a dunk and was fouled by Ben Gregg. Edey went on to make the free throw. Gregg has 3 fouls.

Purdue 40, Gonzaga 36

3:10 left 1H: Purdue and Gonzaga are all tied up

Fletcher Loyer made a 3-pointer to give Purdue a 31-29 lead at 5:44. Nolan Hickman converted a layup for Gonzaga but Lance Jones answered with a layup of his own.

Purdue 33, Gonzaga 33

6:19 left 1H: Gonzaga retakes the lead

Gonzaga is on a 5-0 run. The Bulldogs are shooting 60% from the field while the Boilermakers are at 50%.

Gonzaga 29, Purdue 28

8:11 left 1H: Purdue takes the lead over Gonzaga

Lance Jones hit a 3 and Braden Smith made one of his own before Gonzaga called a timeout. Jones and Smith have 8 points each.

Purdue 28, Gonzaga 24

10:57 left 1H: Gonzaga holds slight lead over Purdue

Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer at 15:19 to cut Gonzaga's lead to 12-10. Mason Gillis also made a 3. Ryan Nembhard, brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, has 8 points and 3 assists so far.

Gonzaga 20, Purdue 17

15:33 left 1H: Gonzaga opens up with solid display of shooting

Gonzaga leads early in this one. The Bulldogs have hit their last 5 shots. They are shooting 83% from the field to start this one.

Gonzaga 12, Purdue 7

