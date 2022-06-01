Live updates of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers during ‘The Match’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in Las Vegas to compete in “Capital One’s The Match” on Wednesday night. The golfing showdown puts Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against two young guns: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The four will play 12 holes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Rodgers is attempting to win his second consecutive “The Match” event after beating Brady and Phil Mickelson last summer.

Follow along as Packers Wire provides live updates of the event, including highlights:

Let the shenanigans begin

Man bun on the line....in Tahoe

This just in: Aaron Rodgers just said he’ll let Charles Barkley cut off his man bun on the 18th green in Tahoe if Chuck beats him there later this summer. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 1, 2022

