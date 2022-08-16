Live updates from Packers’ joint practice No. 1 with Saints

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are holding the first of two joint practices on Tuesday morning at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.

Follow along below as we provide live updates from the practice on Tuesday:

– Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the two teams will skip one-on-one drills and will instead jump right into team periods to help avoid escalating tempers and creating fights.

– LaFleur said Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson won’t be participating in 11-on-11 periods. The trio came off the PUP list on Sunday and will only do individuals.

– Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with a foot injury, is in pads and will participate on Tuesday, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

