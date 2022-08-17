Live updates from Packers’ joint practice No. 2 with Saints

The Green Bay Packers will finish up the second of two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday in Green Bay. Matt LaFleur’s team battled the visiting Saints on the practice field on Tuesday, and they’ll do it again Wednesday before Friday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

A quick recap of Day 1 can be found here.

Follow along below as we provide live updates from the practice on Wednesday:

– Coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t happy with all the pre-snap penalties by the offense during Tuesday’s practice. “Can’t happen.”

– LaFleur stressed the “urgency” of getting mistakes corrected, especially from young players. He said Wednesday will be an important day for some of the young players to bounce back.

– Once again, LaFleur said there will be no one-on-ones between the Packers and Saints during practice on Wednesday.

– LaFleur said Rashan Gary will practice on Wednesday after he was held out for “precautionary” reasons to end practice on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire