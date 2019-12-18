Live Updates: Oregon's Early National Signing Day

Happy early National Signing Day!

Today, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.

The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 16 2020 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We're capturing all of the social media announcements from when each player committed (past and present) and reactions from the day's events.

Here's where the 2020 class stands so far:

Noah Sewell (ILB) - Five-star inside linebacker from Orem, Utah. The younger brother of sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The 6-foot-2, 266-pound linebacker is the top player to come out of the state of Utah, the tenth five-star athlete to commit to Oregon, the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit and No. 20 overall in the nation. Sewell is the highest rated commitment at his position in program history.

Could Sewell fill the shoes of senior Troy Dye?

If u don't know ...now u know 🦆😤 pic.twitter.com/SKpYZ7h2aW — Noah Sewell™️ (@Blessah_2) November 23, 2019

Jay Butterfield (QB) - The No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback remained committed to the Ducks after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo left to take the head coaching job at UNLV.

Story continues

It's official - one week from today will be my last day of high school. See you on January 4th Eugene! I'm ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/MZOkTM9Jcv — JayButter#9 (@jay_butterfield) December 12, 2019

Bay Area ➡️ Eugene



Big arm QB @jay_butterfield is now a member of the Oregon family! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pxYgLlFn7T



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019

Luke Hill (CB) - A four-star corner from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Hill is 5-foot-11, 180-pounds and ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.

Hadda get it on my own with no title 💯 1000% locked in 🦆 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/Zq9Euinb1k — Luke Hill (@2flavorzz) December 6, 2019

Jaylan Jeffers (OT)

Kris Hutson (WR)

COMMITTED I LOVE YOU BROTHER!!!!!! I'm a duck again! pic.twitter.com/zA64PCGBkH — Kris Hutson. Stars don't matter (@krishutson_1) April 20, 2019

Jaden Navarrette (ATH)

Recruiting process was a fun one ✨ but a chapter in my book has finally ended⏭ my recruiting process has finally come to an end, I am 100% committed.⭐️🦆🌠 #ScoDucks #boombaby ❗️ pic.twitter.com/7QGe9WqYV8 — Jaden Navarrette (@JadenNava11) December 7, 2019

Jonathan Denis (OG)

It's Official I will be a Oregon Duck and will be signing with the University of Oregon🙇🏽‍♂️🦆❗️#2Oregon @CoachMirabal @coach_cristobal pic.twitter.com/a4rjVYGJnD — Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) December 16, 2019

Here is South Dade OL Jonathan Denis announcing for Oregon pic.twitter.com/iIRKSCphyC — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 18, 2019

T.J. Bass (OG)

Jackson LaDuke (OLB)

Trey Benson (RB)

Mississippi I got you 💚 been dreaming about this since I was a little boy.. 🙏🏽 THANKing God for everything man... let's work! https://t.co/Cr5s0KWaZ0 — Trey Benson 1️⃣ (@trey_uno1) December 18, 2019

Bennett Williams (S)

100% Committed to the University of Oregon! @coach_cristobal @CoachHeyward Thank you and this program for giving me this opportunity. Ready to ball with the best defense in the nation! pic.twitter.com/m71PwHtis4 — Bennett Williams 4️⃣ (@bennettw04) October 16, 2019

Maceal Afaese (DT)

Jared Greenfield (S)

Bradyn Swinson (SDE)

My whole life I've always something to prove. Every situation I been in, I was the Underdog. Everything that I have now wasn't given, it was taken. Eugene will be my home.

RECRUITMENT 100% SHUT DOWN

Lets make history📗#GoDucks 💚 pic.twitter.com/gxo34375Hr



— ⁶ † (@OfficialSwintt) December 5, 2019

Marcus Harper (OG)

Jaylen Smith (DT)

Jake Shipley (SDE)

Seth Figgins (TE)

Miss my 2nd home! Will be there soon... @spencer_webb_13 pic.twitter.com/DHsYJBdDQK — Seth Figgins (@Sethfiggins21) December 10, 2018

Check back for more as the day unfolds.

Live Updates: Oregon's Early National Signing Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest