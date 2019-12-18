Live Updates: Oregon's Early National Signing Day

NBCS NW Staff

Happy early National Signing Day!

Today, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career. 

The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 16 2020 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

We're capturing all of the social media announcements from when each player committed (past and present) and reactions from the day's events. 

Here's where the 2020 class stands so far: 

Noah Sewell (ILB) - Five-star inside linebacker from Orem, Utah. The younger brother of sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The 6-foot-2, 266-pound linebacker is the top player to come out of the state of Utah, the tenth five-star athlete to commit to Oregon, the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit and No. 20 overall in the nation. Sewell is the highest rated commitment at his position in program history. 

Could Sewell fill the shoes of senior Troy Dye? 

Jay Butterfield (QB) - The No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback remained committed to the Ducks after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo left to take the head coaching job at UNLV.

Luke Hill (CB) - A four-star corner from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Hill is 5-foot-11, 180-pounds and ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.

Jaylan Jeffers (OT)

Kris Hutson (WR)

Jaden Navarrette (ATH)

Jonathan Denis (OG)

T.J. Bass (OG)

Jackson LaDuke (OLB)

Trey Benson (RB)

Bennett Williams (S)

Maceal Afaese (DT)

Jared Greenfield (S)

Bradyn Swinson (SDE)

Marcus Harper (OG)

Jaylen Smith (DT)

Jake Shipley (SDE)

Seth Figgins (TE)

Check back for more as the day unfolds. 

