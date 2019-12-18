Live Updates: Oregon's Early National Signing Day
Happy early National Signing Day!
Today, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.
The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 16 2020 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
We're capturing all of the social media announcements from when each player committed (past and present) and reactions from the day's events.
Here's where the 2020 class stands so far:
Noah Sewell (ILB) - Five-star inside linebacker from Orem, Utah. The younger brother of sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The 6-foot-2, 266-pound linebacker is the top player to come out of the state of Utah, the tenth five-star athlete to commit to Oregon, the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit and No. 20 overall in the nation. Sewell is the highest rated commitment at his position in program history.
Could Sewell fill the shoes of senior Troy Dye?
If u don't know ...now u know 🦆😤 pic.twitter.com/SKpYZ7h2aW
— Noah Sewell™️ (@Blessah_2) November 23, 2019
Jay Butterfield (QB) - The No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback remained committed to the Ducks after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo left to take the head coaching job at UNLV.
It's official - one week from today will be my last day of high school. See you on January 4th Eugene! I'm ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/MZOkTM9Jcv
— JayButter#9 (@jay_butterfield) December 12, 2019
Bay Area ➡️ Eugene
Big arm QB @jay_butterfield is now a member of the Oregon family! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pxYgLlFn7T
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Luke Hill (CB) - A four-star corner from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Hill is 5-foot-11, 180-pounds and ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.
Hadda get it on my own with no title 💯 1000% locked in 🦆 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/Zq9Euinb1k
— Luke Hill (@2flavorzz) December 6, 2019
Lockdown. The 3️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ is headed to Eugene.
📝 @2flavorzz #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NnCHdhDgpN
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jaylan Jeffers (OT)
COMMITTED‼️ pic.twitter.com/angaejvslv
— Jaylan Jeffers (@jaylan_jeffers) July 30, 2019
Another monster up front. Welcome to the family, @jaylan_jeffers! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WBkCxLRbPV
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Kris Hutson (WR)
COMMITTED I LOVE YOU BROTHER!!!!!! I'm a duck again! pic.twitter.com/zA64PCGBkH
— Kris Hutson. Stars don't matter (@krishutson_1) April 20, 2019
Simply electric. Big time playmaker @krishutson_1 is headed to Eugene. Welcome to the family! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hM4pf16bVe
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jaden Navarrette (ATH)
Recruiting process was a fun one ✨ but a chapter in my book has finally ended⏭ my recruiting process has finally come to an end, I am 100% committed.⭐️🦆🌠 #ScoDucks #boombaby ❗️ pic.twitter.com/7QGe9WqYV8
— Jaden Navarrette (@JadenNava11) December 7, 2019
The Norco pipeline continues. Big time linebacker @JadenNava11 is officially a Duck! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dKs15GKu7y
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jonathan Denis (OG)
It's Official I will be a Oregon Duck and will be signing with the University of Oregon🙇🏽♂️🦆❗️#2Oregon @CoachMirabal @coach_cristobal pic.twitter.com/a4rjVYGJnD
— Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) December 16, 2019
Here is South Dade OL Jonathan Denis announcing for Oregon pic.twitter.com/iIRKSCphyC
— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 18, 2019
South Florida ➡️ Eugene
The Tow Truck is a Duck! Welcome to the family, @jdenis658! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/PuVYegAJIt
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
T.J. Bass (OG)
COMMITTED✔️ pic.twitter.com/pKewxymPmB
— TJ Bass (@bass7_tj) August 2, 2019
Bully ball. BIG addition up front! Let's go, @bass7_tj! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ttdwarFQu0
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jackson LaDuke (OLB)
Committed..🖊 pic.twitter.com/OmAOgIc1cZ
— laDuke_nukem (@Jackson_laDuke) June 24, 2019
Dreams do come true...Go Ducks! https://t.co/W1iM6oIRBa
— laDuke_nukem (@Jackson_laDuke) December 18, 2019
Trey Benson (RB)
ALL DAY TREY COMMITTED 🐥.. #ScoDucks ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/xn02aGNmGk
— Trey Benson 1️⃣ (@trey_uno1) June 14, 2019
Mississippi I got you 💚 been dreaming about this since I was a little boy.. 🙏🏽 THANKing God for everything man... let's work! https://t.co/Cr5s0KWaZ0
— Trey Benson 1️⃣ (@trey_uno1) December 18, 2019
All. Day. Trey.
Welcome to the family, @trey_uno1! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IYjEncvyaj
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Bennett Williams (S)
100% Committed to the University of Oregon! @coach_cristobal @CoachHeyward Thank you and this program for giving me this opportunity. Ready to ball with the best defense in the nation! pic.twitter.com/m71PwHtis4
— Bennett Williams 4️⃣ (@bennettw04) October 16, 2019
Ballhawk from the Bay Area. Let's go to work, @bennettw04! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pvbjqIg8j9
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Maceal Afaese (DT)
I AM COMMITTED!!! #SCODUCKS🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/Vz9d0lY23v
— Maceal Afaese ❄️ (@Eleu_sameka) June 19, 2019
Jared Greenfield (S)
COMMITTED 🦆 #ScoDucks #CaliFlock pic.twitter.com/srmfppnYIw
— Jared Greenfield🔋 (@J_two4) June 10, 2019
Locked in. @J_two4 countinues the SoCal movement to Eugene. Welcome to the family! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/riexDzMnIv
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Bradyn Swinson (SDE)
My whole life I've always something to prove. Every situation I been in, I was the Underdog. Everything that I have now wasn't given, it was taken. Eugene will be my home.
RECRUITMENT 100% SHUT DOWN
Lets make history📗#GoDucks 💚 pic.twitter.com/gxo34375Hr
— ⁶ † (@OfficialSwintt) December 5, 2019
It's official. @OfficialSwintt is a Duck! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/a8hHw0F4bO
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Marcus Harper (OG)
SCODUCKS.....✍🏾✍🏾 #FlOck2020 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/9MLMmvACRK
— 73 (@Marcus2_H) June 27, 2019
Windy City 💨 Eugene@Marcus2_H is officially a Duck! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ULLQSFNcSw
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jaylen Smith (DT)
COMMITTED feeling good about this one❗️@coach_cristobal @CoachJsalavea @Oregonfootball #GoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/QTxCDJylCL
— 5 3 (@JS53x) November 18, 2019
Let's get this started!
Welcome to the family, @JS53x! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HLrJeft5Ke
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Jake Shipley (SDE)
COMMITTED. EUGENE IM COMIN... SCODUCKS pic.twitter.com/2pOgzF1DOn
— Jake⚓️ (@jakeshipley55) June 14, 2019
War daddy @jakeshipley55 is officially a member of the family! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2fefGlzNQn
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019
Seth Figgins (TE)
1000% COMMITTED to The University of Oregon!!#CaliFlock #ScoDucks @coacharroyoTheO @coach_cristobal @CoachGilbertson pic.twitter.com/zgKuNgFyyR
— Seth Figgins (@Sethfiggins21) October 16, 2018
Miss my 2nd home! Will be there soon... @spencer_webb_13 pic.twitter.com/DHsYJBdDQK
— Seth Figgins (@Sethfiggins21) December 10, 2018
Check back for more as the day unfolds.
Live Updates: Oregon's Early National Signing Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest