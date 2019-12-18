Live Updates: Oregon State's Early National Signing Day
Happy early National Signing Day!
Today, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.
The Oregon State Beavers currently hold the No. 45 2020 recruiting class in the nation, 7th in the Pac-12, according to 247 Sports.
We're capturing all of the social media announcements from when each player committed (past and present) and reactions from the day's events.
Here's where the 2020 class stands so far:
A dual threat JUCO quarterback who will enroll in January to compete with Tristan Gebbia for the starting quarterback position left behind by Jake Luton. He played college ball at Saddleback College in Menifee, CA where he put up 3315 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in eleven games played.
Ben Gulbranson, PRO QB, 3 Star
Excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! #GoBeavs @Coach_Smith @Coach_Lindgren @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/6eha0RSoCU
— Ben Gulbranson (@Bengulbranson) May 20, 2019
247 Sports rates the 6-foot 3, 210-pound quarterback as the 33rd best pro style quarterback in the country for the 2020 recruiting class, good for a three-star rating. He held offers from California, Arizona State, Kansas State and San Jose State. His tape shows off good accuracy and an ability to deliver balls in the right spot despite imminent pressure.
"Keep grinding - your life can change in one year."
A 6-foot-2, 200 lb JUCO safety from Kilgore J.C. Oregon State beat out Texas Tech, Cinciannti, and interest from Baylor.
Another JUCO transfer, Hardge III comes out of City College of San Francisco. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound cornerback held Oregon State as his lone offer.
Blessed to say my senior year classes are complete 🎓 and I will be signing tomorrow to Oregon State in Shine Hall at Duncanville High at 8am.#GoBeavs 🟧◼️ pic.twitter.com/68FaPSkulm
— "𝘡𝘺" (@OMGitsZeriah) December 18, 2019
A former Rivals four-star, now three-star, wide receiver out of Duncanville High School (Dallas, TX). He held offers from 23 schools such as Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Arizona State, Baylor and Oklahoma State. At 6 foot, 180 pounds he lines up on the outside and is given plenty of bubble screens called for him. He's able has good field vision to get yards after the catch.
Dreams do come true! Let's get to work! Go BEAVS!!! @Coach_Smith @FBCoachM @BeaverFootball @WFFootballTeam @WFCoachCampbell @CodyTCameron @azc_obert @RonTBAOL pic.twitter.com/WknvU6dNnE
— Cooper Darling (@cooperdarling55) May 30, 2019
A 247Sports composite three-star out of Gilbert, Arizona rates as the 86th best guard in the country. At 6-foot-4, 290-pounds he has a frame to play at the Pac-12 level. His only other Power 5 offer was Arizona State.
A 6-foot-5, 320 pound offensive tackle out of Tacoma, WA. Oregon State beat out Oregon, USC, Nevada and Hawai'i for his commitment.
Blessed to be given the opportunity to play football at the next level. I'm Committed! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/uLAyRbdyXE
— Tommy Spencer (@TommySpencer24) June 22, 2019
A 247Sports composite three-star out of Roseville, CA and the 95th ranked tight end. He also held offers from Fresno State and San Diego State. At 6-foot-5, 248-pounds he showed proficiency at run-blocking tight end and hopes to catch passes as well in college. His college tape shows off good run blocking and route running.
COMMITMENT 💯🔶◾️🔶 pic.twitter.com/kn6XCCZRyh
— Sione Lolohea (@slo1ohea) December 10, 2019
The 6-foot-3 defensive end from Waimanalo, HI committed to the Beavers over Boise State, BYU and Colorado amongst others. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 23 strongside-defensive end in this upcoming recruiting class by 247Sports.
the marathon continues...#BTD20 pic.twitter.com/bEdXa0sogp
— JAKE OVERMAN...8✍🏼 (@jakkeoverman) November 25, 2019
A 6-foot-3, 231 pound tight end out of Anaheim, CA. He also held offers from Washington, Cal, Boise State and Arizona, among others.
Extremely proud to say I've verbally committed to Oregon State University 🧡🖤🧡 #GoBeavs #homegrown pic.twitter.com/qJN00paO7r
— John Miller (@jcm_42) December 14, 2018
An in-state 247Sports composite three-star inside linebacker out of Tualatin, OR. He's won co-defensive player of the year in the Three Rivers League as a junior and led Tualatin to the quarterfinals this past season. Oregon State was the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker and he committed quickly, so the Beavers are his only offer.
DREAM COME TRUE...I'M COMMITTED!!! https://t.co/0uJOoDa5WY
— ᴊᴜɴɪᴏʀ ɴ. ᴡᴀʟʟɪɴɢ (@JuniorWalling) June 14, 2019
Another in-state 247Sports three-star composite inside linebacker out of Keizer, OR. The 6-foot-1, 231 pound recruit had offers from Air Force, Army, and Utah among other teams.
(BOO 👻🎃) One of the hardest Decisions I had to make but Oregon State is the place FOR ME⏳#BTD20...I know you are with me and Proud Grandma R.I.P❤️#RipCousinDom #RipUncleMike Shoutout To My DreamTeam Brothers #650DT Turning my Dreams 2 Reality !! pic.twitter.com/JA428IHJIv
— Alton J. Julian (@TooSmoove0) October 31, 2019
A 6-foot-3 JUCO cornerback out of Palo Alto, CA. He also held offers from Colorado, Texas A&M, Boise State and Fresno State. He'll have three years to play three.
COMMITTED 🧡🖤 #BTD20 pic.twitter.com/JzWwUrGKIV
— TPll (@Trevorpope20) August 1, 2019
A 247Sports composite three-star out of Tracy, CA. He held offers from Oregon State, Fordham, New Mexico and San Jose State. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete played wide receiver in high school stretching the defense and getting yards after the catch on drag routes.
The younger brother of former Beavers receiver, Victor Bolden Jr, has a grade of three stars from 247Sports. He's 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and held offers from Hawai'i, Idaho, Sacramento State and San Jose State. Like his older brother, he excels in the return game. In high school, he appears to operate on the outside as a wide receiver.
— ⭐️Tavis D. Shippen⭐️ (@TavizBallin) June 9, 2019
Shippen is a 247Sports composite three-star strong-side defensive end out of Mt. San Jacinto College. The 6-foot-5, 275 pound JUCO transfer held offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Utah and UCLA. Through 10 games, he has recorded 62 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Rejzohn Wright, CB, 3 Star
DREAMTEAM(Committed)... pic.twitter.com/DYgZJDGthQ
— Rejzohn Wright (@Ray2wright) December 18, 2019
This 6-foot-3, 186 pound JUCO cornerback played college ball in Union City, CA and is the brother of Beavers cornerback Nahshon Wright.
See you in January 🤟🏽 #nextchapter pic.twitter.com/kM1xqtLOwP
— Shane Kady ⚡️ (@Shanek45) December 7, 2019
Kady is a 247Sports three-star composite weakside defensive end out of Mililani, HI. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound defensive end held offers from Fresno State, Arizona, BYU, Hawai'i, among others. He originally committed to Illinois out of high school before going to junior college.
