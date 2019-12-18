Live Updates: Oregon State's Early National Signing Day

Happy early National Signing Day!

Today, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.

The Oregon State Beavers currently hold the No. 45 2020 recruiting class in the nation, 7th in the Pac-12, according to 247 Sports.

We're capturing all of the social media announcements from when each player committed (past and present) and reactions from the day's events.

Congrats to these young men. Can't wait to see you on campus soon #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/9E3WOxpeXL — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) December 18, 2019

Here's where the 2020 class stands so far:

Chance Nolan, QB, 3 Star

A dual threat JUCO quarterback who will enroll in January to compete with Tristan Gebbia for the starting quarterback position left behind by Jake Luton. He played college ball at Saddleback College in Menifee, CA where he put up 3315 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in eleven games played.

So you're saying there's a Chance... Nolan in the #BTD20 class?!



Excited to have @chance_nolan in Corvallis!! pic.twitter.com/g8O7gxLCM5



— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 18, 2019

Ben Gulbranson, PRO QB, 3 Star

247 Sports rates the 6-foot 3, 210-pound quarterback as the 33rd best pro style quarterback in the country for the 2020 recruiting class, good for a three-star rating. He held offers from California, Arizona State, Kansas State and San Jose State. His tape shows off good accuracy and an ability to deliver balls in the right spot despite imminent pressure.

Johnathan Riley, S, 3 Star

"Keep grinding - your life can change in one year."



Welcome home, @JohnathanbRiley! #BTD20 pic.twitter.com/yPhcPEftz6



— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 18, 2019

A 6-foot-2, 200 lb JUCO safety from Kilgore J.C. Oregon State beat out Texas Tech, Cinciannti, and interest from Baylor.

Ron Hardge III, CB, 3 Star

BEAVER NATION STAND UP‼️✍🏾 https://t.co/EQQWkMdpxW — Ron Hardge III "RH3"🏁 (@lildaqb7) December 18, 2019

The DAM just got stronger! All in let's go #beavernation 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/svbcs2cXt3 — Ron Hardge III "RH3"🏁 (@lildaqb7) October 18, 2019

Another JUCO transfer, Hardge III comes out of City College of San Francisco. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound cornerback held Oregon State as his lone offer.

Zeriah Beason, WR, 3 Star

Blessed to say my senior year classes are complete 🎓 and I will be signing tomorrow to Oregon State in Shine Hall at Duncanville High at 8am.#GoBeavs 🟧◼️ pic.twitter.com/68FaPSkulm — "𝘡𝘺" (@OMGitsZeriah) December 18, 2019

A former Rivals four-star, now three-star, wide receiver out of Duncanville High School (Dallas, TX). He held offers from 23 schools such as Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Arizona State, Baylor and Oklahoma State. At 6 foot, 180 pounds he lines up on the outside and is given plenty of bubble screens called for him. He's able has good field vision to get yards after the catch.

Cooper Darling, OG, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star out of Gilbert, Arizona rates as the 86th best guard in the country. At 6-foot-4, 290-pounds he has a frame to play at the Pac-12 level. His only other Power 5 offer was Arizona State.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, 3 Star

Its Official... Oregon State University🖤🧡 is my home . Thank you lord🙏🏽 https://t.co/zIJedaibFh — Taliese Fuaga (@Taliese1) December 18, 2019

A 6-foot-5, 320 pound offensive tackle out of Tacoma, WA. Oregon State beat out Oregon, USC, Nevada and Hawai'i for his commitment.

Tommy Spencer, TE, 3 Star

Blessed to be given the opportunity to play football at the next level. I'm Committed! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/uLAyRbdyXE — Tommy Spencer (@TommySpencer24) June 22, 2019

A 247Sports composite three-star out of Roseville, CA and the 95th ranked tight end. He also held offers from Fresno State and San Diego State. At 6-foot-5, 248-pounds he showed proficiency at run-blocking tight end and hopes to catch passes as well in college. His college tape shows off good run blocking and route running.

Sione Lolohea, DE, 3 Star

The 6-foot-3 defensive end from Waimanalo, HI committed to the Beavers over Boise State, BYU and Colorado amongst others. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 23 strongside-defensive end in this upcoming recruiting class by 247Sports.

Jake Overman, TE, 3 Star

Excited for the future with Overdog in!! #BTD20 GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/PvW9nNMbM7 — Brian Wozniak (@CoachWozniakTE) December 18, 2019

A 6-foot-3, 231 pound tight end out of Anaheim, CA. He also held offers from Washington, Cal, Boise State and Arizona, among others.

John Miller, ILB, 3 Star

Extremely proud to say I've verbally committed to Oregon State University 🧡🖤🧡 #GoBeavs #homegrown pic.twitter.com/qJN00paO7r — John Miller (@jcm_42) December 14, 2018

An in-state 247Sports composite three-star inside linebacker out of Tualatin, OR. He's won co-defensive player of the year in the Three Rivers League as a junior and led Tualatin to the quarterfinals this past season. Oregon State was the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker and he committed quickly, so the Beavers are his only offer.

Junior Walling, ILB, 3 Star

Another in-state 247Sports three-star composite inside linebacker out of Keizer, OR. The 6-foot-1, 231 pound recruit had offers from Air Force, Army, and Utah among other teams.

Alton Julian, CB, 3 Star

(BOO 👻🎃) One of the hardest Decisions I had to make but Oregon State is the place FOR ME⏳#BTD20...I know you are with me and Proud Grandma R.I.P❤️#RipCousinDom #RipUncleMike Shoutout To My DreamTeam Brothers #650DT Turning my Dreams 2 Reality !! pic.twitter.com/JA428IHJIv — Alton J. Julian (@TooSmoove0) October 31, 2019

A 6-foot-3 JUCO cornerback out of Palo Alto, CA. He also held offers from Colorado, Texas A&M, Boise State and Fresno State. He'll have three years to play three.

Trevor Pope, ATH, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star out of Tracy, CA. He held offers from Oregon State, Fordham, New Mexico and San Jose State. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete played wide receiver in high school stretching the defense and getting yards after the catch on drag routes.

Silas Bolden, ATH, 3 Star

The younger brother of former Beavers receiver, Victor Bolden Jr, has a grade of three stars from 247Sports. He's 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and held offers from Hawai'i, Idaho, Sacramento State and San Jose State. Like his older brother, he excels in the return game. In high school, he appears to operate on the outside as a wide receiver.

Tavis Shippen, DE, 3 Star

Shippen is a 247Sports composite three-star strong-side defensive end out of Mt. San Jacinto College. The 6-foot-5, 275 pound JUCO transfer held offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Utah and UCLA. Through 10 games, he has recorded 62 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Rejzohn Wright, CB, 3 Star

This 6-foot-3, 186 pound JUCO cornerback played college ball in Union City, CA and is the brother of Beavers cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Shane Kady, DE, 3 Star

Last but not least - Welcome Shane Kady to Oregon State! See you in January!!! pic.twitter.com/GXzGnRVvce — Tim Tibesar (@CoachTibs) December 18, 2019

Kady is a 247Sports three-star composite weakside defensive end out of Mililani, HI. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound defensive end held offers from Fresno State, Arizona, BYU, Hawai'i, among others. He originally committed to Illinois out of high school before going to junior college.

