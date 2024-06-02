Live updates: One loss away from its 2024 baseball season ending, Texas plays Louisiana

May 31, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns infielder Jared Thomas (9) makes it safe to second base against Louisiana Ragin Cajuns infielder John Taylor (10) during the first round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

COLLEGE STATION — Win or go home.

That's the scenario for Texas on Sunday as it attempts to extend its stay in the NCAA baseball tournament. Beaten in extra innings by Texas A&M on Saturday, UT must now upend Louisiana in the loser's bracket of the College Station regional in order to set up a rematch with the host Aggies.

The first pitch between the Longhorns and Ragin' Cajuns at Blue Bell Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. This game will be televised by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Xavier Scruggs in the broadcast booth. Craig Way will be joined by Roger Wallace on the 103.1 FM radio broadcast.

Follow along live with the American-Statesman for updates.

End 3: Louisiana 2, Texas 1

Louisiana had reclaimed the lead in College Station on a two-out single by Lee Amedee in the third inning. Both of Louisiana's runs today have been scored with two outs.

In the bottom of the third inning, Texas was retired in order. Max Belyeu ended the frame with a long flyout to the warning track in left field.

End 2: Louisiana 1, Texas 1

Texas has tied the game on Will Gasparino's RBI single, but an inning-ending double play has again wasted a scoring opportunity for the Longhorns. After tying the game, UT loaded the bases with one out before a Jared Thomas grounder left two of his teammates in scoring position.

A double play also stranded a Texas runner on third base in the first inning.

Mid 2: Louisiana 1, Texas 0

A two-out single by Duncan Pastore has plated the first run. After Ace Whitehead retired Louisiana in order in the first inning, the Ragin' Cajuns collected three hits during a second session that featured a mound visit from head coach David Pierce.

Despite Louisiana striking first, Whitehead was able to limit the damage. Whitehead struck out Luke Yuhasz to strand two runners in scoring position.

End 1: Louisiana 0, Texas 0

Texas spoiled a chance to strike first as Max Belyeu, the UT cleanup hitter and Big 12 player of the year, grounded into a double play to end the opening inning. That play stranded a runner on third base.

In the top of the first inning, Ace Whitehead retired the three Louisiana batters he faced. Whitehead recorded two strikeouts in the frame.

Texas turns to Ace Whitehead in Louisiana rematch

With the Texas season on the line, left-handed pitcher Ace Whitehead (4-1, 4.33) will start against Louisiana. He will be opposed by Louisiana left-hander Chase Morgan (4-3, 3.29).

Texas will also mix up its lineup against the Ragin' Cajuns. Kimble Schuessler will move up in the batting order and catch for the first time since April 30. Freshman Casey Borba will make his NCAA tournament debut and play first base, which shifts Jared Thomas into left field. Rylan Galvan will serve as the designated hitter after starting at catcher in each of UT's last 15 games.

Texas is two days removed from recording a 12-5 win over Louisiana in its tournament opener on Friday. Louisiana, though, remained in the College Station regional on Saturday with a 12-5 victory of its own against Grambling. Texas will be the designated home team for this rematch.

