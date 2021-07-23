Live updates: Olympics to formally kick off with "sobering" opening ceremony

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally set to formally kick off Friday. But this year's largely spectator-less opening ceremony is expected to a "sobering" event focused primarily on the athletes.

The latest: The start of the opening ceremony is now less than 30 minutes away and the atmosphere inside the stadium feels more like a dress rehearsal than the real thing, Axios' Ina Fried writes from Tokyo.

"Inside the stadium Friday, reporters, photographers and broadcasters largely have the place to themselves, occupying spaces on the first and fourth floors." Around 1,000 others are expected, including dignitaries such as first lady Jill Biden and other world leaders, as well as sponsors and other VIPs," she adds.

Four-time Olympian and basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez will carry the U.S. flag at the ceremony. It's the first time a duo will share the responsibility. The U.S. squad will walk third to last in the parade of teams.

More than 20 athletes have withdrawn from the Games due to COVID-19, per CNN. This includes four athletes from the Czech Republic's team and Team USA tennis player Coco Gauff.

What to expect: The opening ceremony will be a "sobering" performance, Marco Balich, a senior advisor to the Tokyo ceremonies executive producer, recently told Reuters.

It will have "beautiful Japanese aesthetics. Very Japanese but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality," Balich said.

He added that since there cannot be mass choreography due to coronavirus and there's no audience, "[t]he opening ceremony in a way is going to be unique and focus only on the athletes."

