Oklahoma Sooners close out strong to win sixth NCAA women's gymnastics national title

The OU women's gymnastics team celebrates Thursday night after advancing to the the NCAA finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — OU’s march toward yet another women’s gymnastics championship took on an air of inevitability early Saturday.

When Danae Fletcher landed her uneven bars routine in the second slot for the Sooners in just the second rotation, the sophomore high stepped a bit on the podium before letting out a scream in the direction of her celebrating teammates.

It was early, but it was clear that — barring disaster — the title was OU’s for the taking.

And the Sooners took it, leading after each rotation to post a 198.3875 to win the title at Dickies Arena.

The title is the Sooners’ sixth all-time, second consecutive and fifth in the last seven championships.

After Thursday’s semifinal ended with a disappointing second-place finish, Sooners coach K.J. Kindler said she was confident her team would come through with a better performance in the finals.

She was confident the landings that were just a touch off would largely get cleaned up and that her team could otherwise recreate their performance.

The Sooners did just that, taking control of the meet in the first rotation, with a strong vault performance and then kept that momentum going.

It was on the bars, though, where OU took control.

Danielle Sievers started with a 9.925, followed by Fletcher’s 9.9125 and Olivia Trautman’s 9.95.

The Sooners finished with a 49.6375 on the bars to extend their lead at the midpoint.

Thursday, OU appeared to take their foot off the gas a bit in the final rotation, as Utah stormed back to knock the Sooners into second place.

But Saturday, there was no such let up.

OU posted a 49.675 on the floor, with no score lower than a 9.9.

It was an exclamation point for yet another Sooners’ title.

Vault change pays off

Freshman Faith Torrez was a regular in the Sooners’ vault lineup early in the season.

Torrez was in the lineup in the event in four of the first five events of the season, but before Saturday had competed just once on the vault since.

But Sooners coach K.J. Kindler made a late change to the lineup in the finals, inserting Torrez into the lineup in the fifth spot in place of Audrey Davis.

Torrez stuck her landing, earning a career high with a 9.925.

Olivia Trautman, who won the individual championship in the event Thursday, matched her semifinals performance with a 9.95 in the anchor spot to close the rotation strong.

The Sooners finished with a 49.5625 in the event, topping the 49.4625 they posted in the semifinals.

After one rotation, OU led Florida by 0.0375, with Utah third and LSU fourth.

Olivia Trautman’s Sooners career ends with a title

Sooners star Olivia Trautman didn’t post her highest score in her final event of the afternoon.

In fact, Trautman’s 9.825 on the balance beam was OU’s lowest score of the day on any event.

But the way Trautman finished was emblematic of her career.

The oft-injured but always-solid-in-the-postseason Trautman wobbled twice on the beam but recovered to finish the routine strong.

Trautman’s night to that point was superb, with a 9.95 on both the vault and beam.

