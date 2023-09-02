SOUTH BEND — Don't expect Notre Dame Football to look jet lagged Saturday as the Irish open their 2023 home season against Tennessee State. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame is 1-0 following its 42-3 win over Navy in Dublin, Ireland last week. It's the season-opener for Tennessee State — the first ever Historically Black College or University opponent for the Irish — which is coached by former Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

More: Notre Dame football preview vs. Tennessee State: Everything you need to know

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of Mike Berardino, Tom Noie, and Austin Hough have all your in-game coverage and recaps right here. Hit REFRESH for the latest updates.

☘ Notre Dame Football Schedule | ☘ 2023 full roster | ☘ Depth chart vs. Navy | ☘ Season predictions

Pregaming for Tennessee State

Notre Dame wide receiver Deion Colzie (0) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Notre Dame's Eli Raridon during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) goes through drills Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.

☘ Notre Dame Football Schedule | ☘ 2023 full roster | ☘ Depth chart vs. Navy | ☘ Season predictions

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame football vs. Tennessee State Saturday afternoon