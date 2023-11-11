Live updates: No. 9 FAMU football takes on Lincoln (California) on Senior Day

The Florida A&M Rattlers are hosting the Lincoln California Oaklanders on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a Week 11 non-conference, Senior Day game.

The Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) are ranked ninth in the Football Championship Coaches Poll and have won seven consecutive games after beating Alabama A&M 42-28 last week.

The Oaklanders (0-11) are winless, last faltering to Southern Utah 35-6 in Week 10.

A win for FAMU will extend its second-longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 19.

What time is the FAMU game today?

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FAMU football vs. Lincoln (CA) on today?

TV: This game is not available to watch on traditional TV.

Streaming: Rattlers+

Florida A&M vs. Lincoln (California) can only be seen via streaming on Rattlers+.

FAMU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

