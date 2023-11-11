Live updates: No. 9 FAMU football takes on Lincoln (California) on Senior Day
The Florida A&M Rattlers are hosting the Lincoln California Oaklanders on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a Week 11 non-conference, Senior Day game.
The Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) are ranked ninth in the Football Championship Coaches Poll and have won seven consecutive games after beating Alabama A&M 42-28 last week.
The Oaklanders (0-11) are winless, last faltering to Southern Utah 35-6 in Week 10.
A win for FAMU will extend its second-longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 19.
What time is the FAMU game today?
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11
Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
What channel is FAMU football vs. Lincoln (CA) on today?
TV: This game is not available to watch on traditional TV.
Streaming: Rattlers+
Florida A&M vs. Lincoln (California) can only be seen via streaming on Rattlers+.
FAMU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*: W 26-19
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*: W 31-21
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
