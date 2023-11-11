Advertisement

Live updates: No. 9 FAMU football takes on Lincoln (California) on Senior Day

Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read

The Florida A&M Rattlers are hosting the Lincoln California Oaklanders on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a Week 11 non-conference, Senior Day game.

The Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) are ranked ninth in the Football Championship Coaches Poll and have won seven consecutive games after beating Alabama A&M 42-28 last week.

The Oaklanders (0-11) are winless, last faltering to Southern Utah 35-6 in Week 10.

A win for FAMU will extend its second-longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 19.

Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page to stay up-to-speed.

What time is the FAMU game today?

  • When: 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11

  • Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FAMU football vs. Lincoln (CA) on today?

  • TV: This game is not available to watch on traditional TV.

  • Streaming: Rattlers+

Florida A&M vs. Lincoln (California) can only be seen via streaming on Rattlers+.

FAMU football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 3

vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10

Saturday, Sept. 9

at USF: L 38-24

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. West Florida: W 31-10

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10

Saturday, Sept. 30

at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Southern*: W 26-19

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Texas Southern*: W 31-21

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Lincoln (CA)

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)

Saturday, Dec. 2

SWAC Championship Game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football score, updates vs Lincoln CA