Live updates: No. 7 FAMU football takes on Bethune-Cookman in annual Florida Classic

ORLANDO — The Florida A&M Rattlers are at Camping World Stadium for the annual Florida Classic football game vs. rivals Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Week 12 meeting is both teams’ Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

The Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) are ranked seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll and have won eight consecutive games after beating Lincoln (CA) 28-0 last week.

The Wildcats (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) are on a two-game winning streak, defeating Alabama A&M 31-14 in Week 11.

A win for FAMU will move its Florida Classic winning streak to three games while securing the program’s first ten-win season since 1999.

Keep scrolling for updates, and refresh the page to stay up to speed.

What time is FAMU football vs. BCU today?

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

What channel is FAMU vs. BCU football on today?

Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FAMU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FAMU football vs BCU score, updates for Florida Classic 2023