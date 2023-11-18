Live updates: No. 7 FAMU football takes on Bethune-Cookman in annual Florida Classic
ORLANDO — The Florida A&M Rattlers are at Camping World Stadium for the annual Florida Classic football game vs. rivals Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
The Week 12 meeting is both teams’ Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season finale.
The Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) are ranked seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll and have won eight consecutive games after beating Lincoln (CA) 28-0 last week.
The Wildcats (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) are on a two-game winning streak, defeating Alabama A&M 31-14 in Week 11.
A win for FAMU will move its Florida Classic winning streak to three games while securing the program’s first ten-win season since 1999.
Keep scrolling for updates, and refresh the page to stay up to speed.
What time is FAMU football vs. BCU today?
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
What channel is FAMU vs. BCU football on today?
TV: ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FAMU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*: W 26-19
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*: W 31-21
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.
No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FAMU football vs BCU score, updates for Florida Classic 2023