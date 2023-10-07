Live updates: No. 5 FSU football returns home to play Virginia Tech

Florida State football returns from a much-needed bye week following a successful first four weeks of the 2023 college season.

The No. 5 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) will host Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. (Broadcast: ABC)

The Seminoles began the season ranked as No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll, jumped as high as No. 3 following wins over then-No. 5 LSU 45-24 in a second-half runaway at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in Week 1 and opened their home schedule with a 66-13 romping of Southern Miss in Week 2.

They have fallen in the polls in three straight weeks with close road victories over Boston College (31-29) and Clemson (31-24 in overtime).

The Hokies have had an up-and-down season through five games, but a 38-21 victory last week over Pittsburgh snapped a three-game skid. They are 0-2 on the road this season and enter as 24-point underdogs, as of Thursday morning, per BetOnline.

FSU football uniforms vs. Virginia Tech

Florida State is reportedly going traditional Saturday against the Hokies, with gold helmets and pants and their usual garnet home jerseys.

Virginia Tech is going with their maroon helmet and pants with white road jerseys. - Dan Rorabaugh

What time is the FSU game today?

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FSU vs. VT on?

Mark Jones will be on the play-by-play, Louis Riddick will be the analyst, and Quint Kessenich will report from the sidelines. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FSU football on radio?

FSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

