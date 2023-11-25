Live updates: No. 4 FSU football, Tate Rodemaker play Florida, Max Brown on Rivalry Week

No. 4 Florida State (No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings) is looking to cap off a perfect regular season on Saturday as it takes on rival Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

The Seminoles are coming off a 58-13 win over North Alabama last week but saw quarterback Jordan Travis sustain a left leg injury, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Tate Rodemaker is expected to start in Travis' place against the Gators.

Florida will be without its starting quarterback, as Graham Mertz suffered a fractured left collarbone in the Gators' game against Missouri last week. Florida lost, 33-31. The Gators are expected to start freshman Max Brown at quarterback.

Jordan Travis on the sidelines for FSU's showdown with Florida

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis made the trip to Gainsville with the FSU team, he is on crutches on the sideline pregame. Quarterbacks AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn and Michael Grant are on the field warming up.

FSU players take the field

Jared Verse leads the Seminoles out to the field for a pregame walk around the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Overcast clouds and light rain in Gainsville just about two hours before kickoff between No. 5 FSU and Florida.

What time does FSU play today?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

What channel is FSU football vs. Florida on today?

Florida State vs. Florida can be seen on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU-Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, November 21.

Spread: FSU (-6.5)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: FSU -275, Florida +225

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Florida football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug, 31 at Utah: L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State: W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte: W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky*: L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt*: W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina*: W 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville): L 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas*: L 39-36 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 11 at LSU*: L 52-35 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri*: L 33-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Florida State

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football vs UF score, updates from Florida State-Florida game