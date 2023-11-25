Live updates: No. 4 FSU football, Tate Rodemaker play Florida, Max Brown on Rivalry Week
No. 4 Florida State (No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings) is looking to cap off a perfect regular season on Saturday as it takes on rival Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7 p.m.
The Seminoles are coming off a 58-13 win over North Alabama last week but saw quarterback Jordan Travis sustain a left leg injury, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Tate Rodemaker is expected to start in Travis' place against the Gators.
Florida will be without its starting quarterback, as Graham Mertz suffered a fractured left collarbone in the Gators' game against Missouri last week. Florida lost, 33-31. The Gators are expected to start freshman Max Brown at quarterback.
Jordan Travis on the sidelines for FSU's showdown with Florida
Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis made the trip to Gainsville with the FSU team, he is on crutches on the sideline pregame. Quarterbacks AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn and Michael Grant are on the field warming up.
FSU players take the field
Jared Verse leads the Seminoles out to the field for a pregame walk around the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Overcast clouds and light rain in Gainsville just about two hours before kickoff between No. 5 FSU and Florida.
What time does FSU play today?
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
What channel is FSU football vs. Florida on today?
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Florida State vs. Florida can be seen on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FSU-Florida betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, November 21.
Spread: FSU (-6.5)
Over/under: 50.5 points
Moneyline: FSU -275, Florida +225
FSU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Boston College*: W 31-29
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Duke*: W 38-20
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wake Forest*: W 41-16
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Pitt*: W 24-7
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Miami*: W 27-20
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. North Alabama: W 58-13
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Florida
Saturday, Dec. 2
ACC Championship Game
Florida football schedule
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug, 31
at Utah: L 24-11
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. McNeese State: W 49-7
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Charlotte: W 22-7
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Kentucky*: L 33-14
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Vanderbilt*: W 38-14
Saturday, Oct. 14
at South Carolina*: W 41-39
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville): L 43-20
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Arkansas*: L 39-36 (OT)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at LSU*: L 52-35
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Missouri*: L 33-31
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Florida State
