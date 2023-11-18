Live updates: No. 4 FSU football hosts North Alabama on Senior Day

It's senior night in Tallahassee as 16 Florida State football players celebrate their careers Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium as the Seminoles host North Alabama. Keep scrolling for updates, and refresh the page to make sure you have the latest.

Some of the honored names include Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and Kalen DeLoach, all of whom have been major role players in FSU's climb back to the top of the college football world. In addition, 2013 Heisman-winning quarterback Jameis Winston is set to have his jersey retired at the end of the first quarter.

FSU is sitting at 10-0 on the year and finished up ACC play with a perfect 8-0 record, defeating rival Miami last week, 27-20. The Seminoles have now won three straight over the Hurricanes. North Alabama is riding a three-game losing streak, with Saturday's game being its final one of the season.

According to USA Today Sportsbook Wire, because North Alabama is an FCS school playing one of the big boys, there were no odds on this matchup as of Monday afternoon — and we’re not sure there will be a line by Saturday.

ESPN gives FSU a 99% chance to win.

What time is the FSU football game today?

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FSU football vs. North Alabama on today?

Tom Werme will do the play-by-play with James Bates serving as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

