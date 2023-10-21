Live updates: No. 4 FSU football hosts No. 17 Duke. Will Jordan Travis face Riley Leonard?

Coming off its most dominant victory of the season, No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 3-0 ACC) prepares for one of its biggest challenges yet in No. 16/17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles upended Syracuse last week by 38 points in a wide 41-3 victory. While they were without wide receiver Johnny Wilson, the FSU offense had no issue finding the end zone and putting points on the board.

It welcomes in a Duke team that boasts one of the top defenses in the country, headed by a rush-heavy offense. It's unknown if quarterback Riley Leonard will play, as pregame reports listed him a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury against Notre Dame.

The Seminoles are still expecting one of the biggest defensive challenges they've seen all season. Saturday's game is also big when it comes to the ACC Championship game. Both teams are in a race for a spot in December's championship game alongside No. 10 North Carolina.

When is the FSU football game today?

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Where can I watch FSU football vs. Duke?

Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU vs. Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 20.

Spread: FSU (-14.5)

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: Duke +450, FSU -650

FSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

