Live updates: No. 4 FSU football plays Syracuse looking to improve to 6-0

Coming off of its sixth straight conference win, No. 4 Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is looking to keep the good times rolling against Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles' undefeated record is the best they've posted since 2015 when they won their first six games. FSU has also had a dominant showing over Syracuse over the past 57 years, holding an all-time record of 13-2 over the Orange. The Seminoles will be without wide receiver Johnny Wilson today, according to reports.

The two teams met last season in New York, seeing the Seminoles walk away with a dominant 38-3 win. According to Caesars Sportsbook, FSU is a 17.5-point favorite, and ESPN gives the Seminoles an 81.9 percent chance to win.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. EST on ABC and can be listened to on Seminole Sports Network. FSU will also be honoring the 1993 National Championship team at halftime, celebrating 30 years since the victory.

How is gameday traffic? 'Worst ever.' FSU football fans stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic before Virginia Tech game

Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page for the latest.

Keon Coleman, FSU players take field as sun comes out

The FSU specialists, quarterbacks and wide receivers have taken the field. As expected, Wilson is not on the field with the group. He was reported out by ESPN's Pete Thamel earlier this morning.

Linebackers taking the field and Tatum Bethune is dressed. Running back Rodney Hill is dressed as well after missing a few days of practice. Tight end Jaheim Bell is dressed. Left tackle Bless Harris is dressed after being listed as questionable this morning.

The temperature has risen to 71 degrees and there are partly blue skies over Tallahassee for the first time in days.

FSU 1993 national champion team to be honored at halftime

At least 56 returning players and nine assistant coaches from that team will be recognized as part of an on-field ceremony during halftime of Saturday's noon game against Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The group is expected to feature three players whose FSU jerseys have been retired (Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and Charlie Ward), 11 FSU Hall of Famers and three former assistants who were Division I head coaches in Mark Richt (Georgia and Miami), Chuck Amato (N.C. State) and Brad Scott (South Carolina). - Jim Henry

Weather forecast for FSU vs. Syracuse

It's 69 degrees right now in Tallahassee under cloudy skies. There's a two percent chance of rain into the afternoon and the temperature is expected to climb into the mid/high 70s by 3 p.m.

There will also be a partial solar eclipse from between 11:44 a.m. to 2:53 p.m. - which spans prior to kickoff to late into the game. The max viewing time is estimated at 1:17 p.m.

Winds are blowing at eight miles per hour to the southeast and are expected to increase to 11 miles per hour by 5 p.m.

FSU-Syracuse uniform combinations for the game released

🚨🚨🚨UNI MATCHUP IS SET🚨🚨🚨



Noles in all garnet, Syracuse with the orange pants for the nooner today. #BeatCuse pic.twitter.com/VmtGQGicRO — FSU Uniform Tracker (@NolesUnis) October 14, 2023

FSU will be wearing gold helmets with garnet jerseys and garnet pants. Syracuse will be wearing orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants according to FSU Uniform Tracker on X.

Jordan Travis, players warming up on the field

FSU quarterbacks Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy are now warming up on the field. Brock Glenn is absent from the group.

Representatives from the Gator Bowl, Pop-Tart's Bowl and Hula Bowl are in attendance. Scouts from the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Canadian Football League) are in attendance.

Johnny Wilson reported out, Bless Harris game-time decision versus Syracuse

Florida State football starting wide receiver Johnny Wilson is expected to miss the game against Syracuse.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wilson would be out of the lineup early Saturday morning on X. Thamel also reported that left tackle Bless Harris is a game-time decision, while Robert Scott is expected to play and be limited. Tight end Jaheim Bell and linebacker Tatum Bethune are expected to play.

Freshman wide receiver Destyn Hill could be a player expected for fill in for Wilson as well.

Hill has just two catches for 48 yards this season, but he caught a key 30-yard pass in the third quarter setting up an eventual 26-yard field from Ryan Fitzgerald to give FSU a 32-17 lead.

Norvell indicated following this week's practices that the catch could give Hill the necessary confidence boost he needs to find his groove for the rest of the season.

What time is the FSU game today?

When: Noon Saturday, October 14

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FSU vs. Syracuse football on?

Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play duties with Robert Griffin III as analyst and Kris Budden as sideline reporter. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FSU football on radio?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 193

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 955

FSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU vs Syracuse score, updates from Florida State football game