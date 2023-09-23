Live updates: No. 3 FSU football faces No. 23 Clemson in key ACC game without two starters

CLEMSON, S.C - Florida State football had a scare last week on the road against Boston College. The Seminoles were able to hang on for a 31-29 victory over the Eagles.

This sets up a pivotal ACC matchup for No. 3 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) against No. 23 Clemson (2-1, 0-1) at noon Saturday in Death Valley.

The Seminoles, which began the season ranked as No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll, jumped to No. 3 following wins over then-No. 5 LSU 45-24 in a second-half runaway at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in Week 1 and opened their home schedule with a 66-13 romping of Southern Miss in Week 2.

The Tigers opened the season with an upset 28-7 loss to Duke but have bounced back with victories over Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic by a combined score of 114-31.

Follow along for here for live updates and coverage from the game, or Democrat beat writers Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) and Jack Williams (@JackGWilliams) on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

How can FSU end its Clemson skid? What past games at Death Valley tell us

Maurice Smith warming up, expected to start

As reported earlier, Robert Scott (lower body) and Akeem Dent (hamstring) are both out for the Seminoles. Center Maurice Smith was warming up and is expected to start.

Along with Scott and Dent, wide receivers Kentron Poitier and Deuce Spann appear to be out and dressed out.

Ja'Khi Douglas and Brock Glenn, both of whom Mike Norvell has ruled out previously not been seen either.

Running back Samuel Singleton, receiver Goldie Lawrence, tight Jerrale Powers, OL Julian Armella, Qae'Shon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton, Lucas Simmons and Daughtry Richardson, as well as DL Darrell Jackson, KJ Sampson, Ayobami Tifase, Aaron Hester and Lamont Green Jr. are scholarship players not spotted, as are LB DeMarco Ward, LB Dylan Brown-Turner and DB Ja'Bril Rawls

Jordan Travis, FSU QBs warming up

Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy are warming up on the field now. Freshman Brock Glenn was ruled out for a few weeks with an injury by head coach Mike Norvell earlier this week.

The Seminoles are wearing gold helmets, white tops and garnet bottoms for the game today.

Clemson is in orange helmets and tops and white bottoms.

Clemson without starters Antonio Williams and Walker Parks

Clemson has confirmed star wide receiver Antonio Williams and starting offensive tackle Walker Parks(undisclosed) are out for the game.

Williams, the 5-foot-11 receiver, has 15 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had 56 receptions for 604 yards and four TDs last season.

Parks entered 2023 having played 1,984 career snaps over 37 games (26 starts).

Jordan Travis warming up, throwing deep balls

Jordan Travis is out here ripping balls from 40 yards out to the end zone. He doesn't seem to have any ill effects from last week's injury.

Travis was hurt on the second-to-last FSU drive before halftime. Tate Rodemaker took a knee to send the game to halftime before Travis returned in the second half.

He has 739 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in 2023.

Robert Scott, Akeem Dent out for Clemson game for Florida State

Florida State takes on Clemson this week, with a noon kickoff. We are keeping an eye on for availability of three starters in this one are center Maurice Smith, right guard Robert Scott and safety Akeem Dent.

Smith and Scott (lower-body injuries) both missed the last two weeks while Dent went down against Southern Miss with a hamstring injury.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports both Scott and Dent are out and Smith is back.

Kentron Poitier, Byron Turner Jr., Quindarrius Jones and KJ Kirkland are other players to keep an eye on, based on last week’s availability for the BC game.

Representatives from the Gators Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl are in attendance for today’s game, as well as two reps for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills (2x) New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers (3x) are also in attendance.

What time is the FSU game today?

When: Noon Saturday, September 23

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Where can I watch FSU vs. Clemson on TV, streaming?

Sean McDonough is on the play-by-play with Greg McElroy as analyst and Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline for ABC. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State vs. Clemson score, live updates for ACC football game