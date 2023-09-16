Live updates: No. 3 Florida State football opens 2023 ACC schedule at Boston College

Florida State football has lived up to its preseason hype and then some through the first two weeks of the season.

The Seminoles defeated No. 5 LSU 45-24 in a second-half runaway at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in Week 1 and opened their home schedule with a 66-13 romping of Southern Miss last weekend.

The 2-0 start has catapulted FSU from No. 8 in the preseason polls to No. 3 in the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls.

Now the Seminoles turn their attention to Boston College (1-1) in their ACC opener. Kickoff is noon on ABC at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Hurricane Lee might make an unwelcome guest appearance.

Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis has seven total TDs for FSU through the first two weeks, while Keon Coleman has made a strong first impression with four touchdowns and a countless amount of highlight reel hurdles.

Follow along for here for live updates and coverage from the game, or Democrat beat writers Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) and Jack Williams (@JackGWilliams) on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

11:39 | Jordan Travis completes deep pass to Keon Coleman in warmups

Will the wind be an issue?

Doesn't seem to be the case for Jordan Travis.

He just completed a tight spiral throw to Keon Coleman in the end zone. It was about a 30-yard throw in the air against the wind. Coleman came down with the well-placed ball.

11:34 p.m. | FSU availability update/NFL rep watch

NFL scouts from the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are in attendance. The hometown Patriots have two scouts. The Dolphins have one and play the Pats tomorrow.

Reps from the Pop-Tart and Orange Bowls are also out there. Talked to a couple of the Pop Tart reps, they made the trip from Atlanta.

Akeem Dent has not been seen yet, ESPN reported he was out for today’s game.

Other defenders listed on the two-deep roster who have not been spotted yet, are defensive end Byron Turner Jr., as well as defensive backs Quindarrius Jones and KJ Kirkland.

No signs of Maurice Smith nor Robert Scott with the offensive linemen. Ditto with Ja’Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier.

11:08 p.m. | No sign of freshman QB Brock Glenn

Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy have taken the field for FSU and are stretching in the right end zone.

Brock Glenn, who appeared to get hurt on his lone drive against Southern Miss, is not out there.

Mike Norvell and FSU have not updated his status, but its safe to assume he’s out for today.

10:44 a.m. | Boston College players take field in shorts; FSU players mostly off

The Eagles are now on the field warming up with upwards of 80 minutes until kickoff. The Seminoles are mostly off the field and back in the locker room. They should return for more intense warmups soon.

Brock Glenn was not observed with the quarterback group today. Ja'Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier were not with the receivers, as anticipated.

Jordan Travis is out in shorts and attempting passes around midfield. His throws are crisp and do not seem to be impacted by the wind.

With winds expected between 14-20 mph, with NOAA saying gusts could reach up to 38 mph, the wind should not be as major of a factor as originally thought.

10:00 a.m. | FSU down three starters, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel

FSU will be without three starters for today’s game against Boston College, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Seminoles will be without left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and center Maurice Smith on the offensive line, with it being expected to be the second consecutive game each miss.

Safety Akeem Dent is also out for FSU. He suffered an injury during last week’s game against Southern Miss.

Darius Washington started at center last week and is expected to do so again today. Bless Harris is likely to take the place of Smith.

Kevin Knowles is a candidate to start at the free safety position in place of Dent.

The Seminoles are already working on replacing Jammie Robinson, who was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Receiver Ja’Khi Douglas (shoulder) is likely to miss the game as well. Fellow receiver Kentron Poitier could be a gameday call.

FSU football debuts new look at Boston College

Florida State announced before the game a new uniform combination: white helmet, garnet jersey and white pants. Boston College will be wearing white uniforms with a gold helmet.

FSU last wore the white helmets exactly one year ago against Louisville. - Dan Rorabaugh

Boston weather forecast: Report for Florida State vs. Boston College

We here!



Dark and gloomy morning here in Beantown. pic.twitter.com/tAdklRIfZE — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) September 16, 2023

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but still has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update. It's expected to remain at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia later today.

The forecast for Chestnut Hill is calling for rain and winds between 14-20 mph, with NOAA saying gusts could reach up to 38 mph. - Dan Rorabaugh

When is the FSU football game today?

When: Noon Saturday, September 16

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Where can I watch FSU vs. Boston College on TV, streaming?

Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek have the call with Tom Luginbill reporting from the sideline. Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FSU football vs. BC on radio?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU vs. Boston College score, live updates from college football game