Live updates: No. 18 FAMU football faces Texas Southern seeking 5-0 start in the SWAC

The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing on the road against Texas Southern Tigers in a Week 8 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Rattlers, SWAC East, are ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll and enter this game 5-1 (4-0 SWAC) on a four-game winning streak. FAMU returns from a bye week and last played at Southern, winning 26-19.

The Tigers, SWAC West, are 2-4 (1-2 SWAC) after spoiling Bethune-Cookman's homecoming with a 34-31 win. TSU is on a two-game winning streak.

Scroll down for live updates, and refresh the page for the latest.

7:03 p.m. | Initial updates

Houston weather: 87 degrees, sunny

FAMU threads: Orange helmets, white jerseys, white pants

What time is FAMU football game?

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, October 21

Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

What channel is FAMU football vs. Texas Southern?

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern can only be watched via streaming on ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

Online radio: Rattlers+, Florida A&M Rattlers app (Apple, Android)

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football score, updates for Florida A&M vs Texas Southern