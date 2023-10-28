Live updates: No. 14 FAMU football hosts Prairie View A&M for homecoming 2023

The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing their homecoming football game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a Week 9 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Keep scrolling for updates, and refresh the page to stay up-to-speed.

The Rattlers, SWAC East, are ranked No. 14 in the Football Championship Coaches Poll and enter the game 6-1 (5-0 SWAC). FAMU beat Texas Southern 31-21 in Week 9 to continue its five-game winning streak.

The Panthers, SWAC West, are 3-4 (3-1 SWAC) and are returning from a bye week. PVAMU last played in Week 7 where it lost to Houston Christian 30-0.

A win for FAMU will extend its 17-game home winning streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the FCS.

What time is FAMU football game today?

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, October 28

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FAMU football homecoming game on?

Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer, and Jay Walker will serve as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

