Live updates: No. 14 FAMU football hosts Prairie View A&M for homecoming 2023
The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing their homecoming football game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a Week 9 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Keep scrolling for updates, and refresh the page to stay up-to-speed.
The Rattlers, SWAC East, are ranked No. 14 in the Football Championship Coaches Poll and enter the game 6-1 (5-0 SWAC). FAMU beat Texas Southern 31-21 in Week 9 to continue its five-game winning streak.
The Panthers, SWAC West, are 3-4 (3-1 SWAC) and are returning from a bye week. PVAMU last played in Week 7 where it lost to Houston Christian 30-0.
A win for FAMU will extend its 17-game home winning streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the FCS.
What time is FAMU football game today?
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, October 28
Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
What channel is FAMU football homecoming game on?
TV: ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer, and Jay Walker will serve as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FAMU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*: W 26-19
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*: W 31-21
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
* SWAC game
