Live updates from Nippert Stadium: Cincinnati Bearcats football vs. Kansas in Big 12 action

It's the final game in the UC Bearcat career of defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (0) Saturday night vs. Kansas.

It's the 18th consecutive sellout at Nippert Stadium and the final game for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team as they host 7-4 Kansas on Senior Night Saturday.

UC is trying to get its fourth win under Scott Satterfield, which would equal the first-season starts of Luke Fickell (2017) and Butch Jones (2010). They're also trying to get a second win at Nippert Stadium, giving them victories in their first and last games. That's also what the 2017 Fickell Bearcats did six years ago.

It would be a second Big 12 victory as well.

Senior Night

UC says goodbye to 24 seniors including sixth-year players Malik Vann and Taj Ward, fifth-year players Ryan Montgomery, Eric Phillips and Justin Harris and defensive lineman Jowon Briggs, who transferred a few years back from Virginia.

The group led UC to a pair of American Athletic Conference Championships, two New Year's Six Bowls (including the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl) and into their first Power Five conference.

Jayhawks on a 2-game losing skid

Lance Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks were 7-2, then lost two straight at home to Texas Tech (16-13) and Kansas State (31-27). They have played three quarterbacks as starter Jalon Daniels was injured, as was backup Jason Bean. Third-stringer Cole Ballard started their last game. Satterfield expects to see Bean and Ballard Saturday.

How many does Kiner need?

Corey Kiner is at 941 yards rushing on the season and needs 59 yards to become the 20th 1,000-yard rusher in UC history. Kiner has five 100-yard games this season. Ryan Montgomery has had two, Myles Montgomery one and quarterback Emory Jones one.

All five of UC's starting offensive linemen have another year of eligibility, including redshirt junior Luke Kandra of Elder, the nation's highest-graded right guard, according to Pro Football Focus.

The last meeting

In 1997, UC beat Kansas 34-7 under then-coach Rick Minter, holding the Jayhawks to just 53 yards of offense including a school record low of minus-46 yards on the ground. The Bearcats would finish 8-4 and play in the Humanitarian Bowl in Boise, their first bowl appearance since 1951.

